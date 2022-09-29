Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 29)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Delivery Driver CDL A

Location: Macon

Job ID: 8403871074

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 21.

Applicants must hold a Class A/CDL driving license.

Job Duties: Presents a positive image to company customers through courteous, on-time, and accurate deliveries of products.

------------------

Job Title: Butcher

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7978254910

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Job Duties: Arranges and places meat cuts in display counter, so they will appear attractive and catch the shopper's eye. Prepares cuts of meat to order. Inspects meat for quality. Performs various cuts for meat items including beef, poultry, pork. Prepares portions of meal by cutting, trimming, boning, grinding.

------------------

Job Title: Warehouse Person (Loader)

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 8389831407

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Job Duties: This labor-intensive position is responsible for hand building pallets of product for bulk, and route trucks. Each type of loading requires strict attention to order accuracy with respect to loading outgoing trucks and unloading incoming trucks. Works from Electronic order system or order sheets to build loads using a forklift and/or electronic pallet jack. Position is responsible for accuracy in loading and complying with shipper/receiver documentation. Follows warehouse instructions in building loads and maintaining a clean and safe work environment. Position may be required to work across a wide variety of weather conditions and hours, shift duration depends on work load and may vary daily.

------------------

Job Title: Receptionist/Registration

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 8266012773

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants are preferred to have had at least 1 year of experience.

Applicants preferred to hold AHA BLS.

Job Duties: Staffs patient front and/or discharge windows to include receiving visitors and patients, ascertaining their needs and directing them accordingly. Performs related clerical duties; entering information into systems, collecting forms; and completing medical chart entries; collecting fees as appropriate and answering phones.

------------------

Job Title: Shipping and Receiving Specialist

Location: Macon

Job ID: 8392944076

Requirements: Detail Oriented - Capable of carrying out a given task with all details necessary to get the task done well

and at least 2 - 5 years Previous Shipping and Receiving experience (preferred).

Job Duties: Package and process all outbound orders and verify inbound materials per packing slips. Enter and post all receipts into system and generate appropriate reports. Coordinate carriers to include UPS, FedEx, LTL and couriers to ensure timely delivery to customers. Place all incoming inventory items into stock. Process all returned goods.

------------------

Job Title: Data Entry Clerk

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 8399401800

Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: This position performs data entry for the facility. It ensures that all necessary forms are completed and then enters data into the computer system. It requires familiarity with policies, procedures and practices. The sensitive nature of the position requires the incumbent to exercise discretion and retain confidentiality of information obtained by discussions or recorded data.

------------------

Job Title: Sales Associate

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 8407849810

Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Operate cash register. Handle money. Sell merchandise at a retail store. Greet customers. Help customers choose items. Maintain knowledge of current sales and promotions, policies regarding payment and exchanges, and security practices. Bag or package purchases, and wrap gifts. Clean shelves, counters, and tables.

------------------

Job Title: Tandem Dump Truck Driver

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 7753590163

Requirements: Applicants must have 2 years of experience.

Applicant must have at least minimal mechanical knowledge of tandem dump trucks.

Applicant must be able to drive a straight shift.

Applicant must be available to work Monday – Saturday.

Applicant must have a clean MVR.

Job Duties: Tandem Dump Truck Driver- Must be able to drive straight shift. Clean MVR. Class A or B license.