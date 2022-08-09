Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 8)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Backhoe/Loader Operator

Location: Macon

Job ID: 8319796469

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Operates a rubber-tired, skid steer, or crawler type tractor with an attached scoop type bucket on front end. Machine is used to load materials from stockpiles, excavation, charging batch plants, loading and unloading tricks.

---------------

Job Title: Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 8304331387

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants are preferred to have had at least 2 years of experience.

Applicants must be at least 18.

Applicants must hold a Regular driving license.

Applicants preferred to hold CNA/PCA.

Applicants must receive a negative Tuberculosis test result.

Applicants must pass a criminal background check.

Job Duties: Will work in a lead role with clients who need home care and assistance with daily living skills. The CNA will provide support for clients in the following areas: eating and drinking, toileting, personal grooming and health care, dressing, communication, interpersonal relationships, mobility, home management, and use of leisure time. Supports are individually planned and tailored to follow the care plan of each client.

---------------

Job Title: Local Delivery Driver

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 8290532373

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 21 years old.

Applicants must hold a Class A/CDL driving license.

Job Duties: Delivers products to stores on an established route or via dynamic dispatch to customers including convenience and gas stores, small supermarkets, drug stores, etc. (average of 15-20 stops per day). Drives the delivery vehicle to a location, unloads and brings products into the store. Is responsible for ongoing rotating and stocking of products on store shelves, displays, vending equipment, and in coolers. Builds displays and sets up promotional materials such as pricing signs and banners. Generates invoices and is responsible for daily settlement of cash and charges.

---------------

Job Title: Physician Office Biller Coder

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 8161616773

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Two (2) years coding in physician office or related hospital billing/coding experience.

Current Certified Professional Coder (CPC) or Certified Coding Specialist - Physician Based (CCS-P) or Registered Health Information Tech (RHIT).

Job Duties: Verifies physician notes and confirms procedures/services were completed. Verifies all information is correct on record. Responsible for coding medical records and other diagnoses, conditions, procedures from physician orders. Working from appropriate documentation in the medical record, utilizes classification systems which includes but are not limited to ICD-10-CM and CPT, as well as other coding classification systems as required by diagnostic category.

---------------

Job Title: Laborer

Location: Macon

Job ID: 8312625889

Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Job Duties: Various labor activities include, but not limited to: shoveling dirt, sand, asphalt or concrete using short or long handle shovels; cutting or trimming trees and vegetation using axes, ditch blades, sling blades, chain saws or power weed trimmers; driving stakes or breaking pavement using sledge hammers, digging holes using hand-operated post hole diggers; operating hand-driven compaction devices, and brooming dirt and debris using hand brooms.

---------------

Job Title: Maintenance Technician

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 8304436777

Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Under close supervision, primarily responsible for preventative maintenance and repair of the hybrid fiber coax network (HFC), including all of its associated equipment in accordance with the company's Engineering Standards and Network Protection Policy.

---------------

Job Title: Press Crew

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 8308181315

Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: The purpose of this position is to operate extrusion handling systems. Check orders and procedures for production. Inspect fabrication templates and pallets before operation of equipment. Operate and adjust equipment for production. Examine products for quality and defects. Notify management of quality issues and correction of errors. Operate a forklift.

---------------

Job Title: Receptionist

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 8304799027

Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have 3 years of administrative experience.

Job Duties: Responsible for answering and processing all incoming calls in a professional and courteous manner. Responsible for greeting and sign-in of all MERC visitors to ensure proper security procedures are followed. Ensures telephone recording on the MERC switchboard is current. Maintains current and accurate telephone listing of all MERC employees.