Macon GEICO to hire over 500 employees before August

The insurance company says they’re looking to hire hundreds of new associates “as soon as possible.”

MACON, Ga. — Looking for a job? GEICO is hiring over 500 employees at its Macon regional office before August.

A news release from the insurance company says they’re looking to hire hundreds of new associates “as soon as possible.”

GEICO says they’ll primarily be hiring emergency roadside service, customer service, and claims representatives.

“What started on Ocmulgee East Blvd with 150 employees has grown to GEICO’s largest regional office with over 7,000 employees. As a promote-from-within company, we’re dedicated to ensuring you can learn and advance your career right in your community,” Regional Vice President Frankie Silva said in the release.

The company’s rewards package includes health, dental and vision coverage, paid vacation and holidays, parental leave, and continuing education and tuition reimbursement.

“We are incredibly proud and fortunate to be able to hire right now and grow our Macon family," Silva said.