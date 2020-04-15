MACON, Ga. — For the last month or so, Travis McNeal says he wasn't sure whether he'd get the $1,200 stimulus check from the federal government.

"I was in a Facebook group and everybody was keeping tabs on each other and they didn't know about what time the banks would deposit everything," said McNeal.

He says by Monday morning, it was there. "I just actually had went online to check my account and it was there."

Financial advisor Sherri Goss says that's how easy it will be for most people.

"If people filed tax returns in 2018 or 2019 and they used direct deposit to get their refund, the IRS already has that information and that's where your stimulus check or payment will go," said Goss.

For people who have not filed taxes or don't have direct deposit set up, Goss said they'll still get a payment, but in the mail instead.

"You're going to get a physical check unless you go to the IRS website and enter your direct deposit information, which they just made available," she said.

She added that it's not too late to change your direct deposit information. McNeal said it's worth it.

"Don't stress yourself about it because the money coming. So just wait, keep checking your account, it'll be there," said McNeal.

Goss says as long as you're eligible, the money could be in your account as soon as Wednesday.

To change your direct deposit information or find out more about the check, go to the coronavirus page on the IRS.gov website.

