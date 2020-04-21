MACON, Ga. — Tuesday, Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert reacted to Governor Brian Kemp's announcement that many Georgia businesses could reopen starting this week.

Reichert said he was shocked and said the order put people at risk.

"Individuals are going to have to exercise discretion, but I understand where the governor is coming from. A lot of these proprietors are in severe financial distress," Reichert said.

The mayor said he thought the state would reopen on a regional basis, depending on the area's number of cases rather than a blanket statewide policy.

