'It's going to help us all grow': Manufacturing plant could bring new business to Dodge County

The SoPoly recycled furniture company is expected to bring about 200 new jobs to Eastman.

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp announced that the recycled furniture company SoPoly is expanding.

The $5 million expansion is expected to add more than 200 new jobs within the next five years, according to Charles Williams, executive director of the Dodge County Eastman Development Authority.

He says people in Eastman are ready to work at the plant.

"You can't find a person here that's not as excited about it as I am. You really couldn't. Folks love it. There's so many brilliant folks that want to work and be paid a decent wage, and that's what's happening here," said Williams.

However, business in Eastman, Georgia just got a whole lot sweeter.

Justin Barnett is the owner of the Frozen Bean in Dodge County. He said the SoPoly expansion is a good thing.

"We couldn't be happier that SoPoly is expanding," said Barnett.

For Barnett, this means more froyo to serve, but most importantly, new customers.

"This means we get to more people to serve coffee to, sweet treats, yogurt, and everything else," said Barnett.

SoPoly makes durable outdoor furniture like Adirondack chairs and chaise lounges. The also make outdoor dining tables and side tables.

Barnett is also on the board for the Dodge County Chamber of Commerce. He says this expansion will help small businesses like the Frozen Bean.

"I think this is good for the community. It's going to help us all grow," said Barnett.

Williams says the SoPoly expansion is the start of something bigger.

"This company has just gotten started and they're one-year old at this point. They've got roughly 30+ people today, and a long-term plan over the next 2-5 years. They are going to continue to grow it," said Williams.

Robert Pruitt is the president and CEO of SoPoly and is Dodge County's state representative. Williams says Pruitt bringing the work to his hometown is part of the Dodge County spirit.