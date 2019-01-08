Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Plant Utility – Rail Load Out

Location: Macon

Job ID: 3669656257

Job Duties: Perform routine maintenance and repairs, in a quarry environment. Primary responsibility is to safely and efficiently perform maintenance or repairs on all plant/mobile equipment. Use a hand shovel and operate a skid steer, front-end loader, water truck to clean around plant equipment and maintain roadways/parking areas.

-------------

Job Title: Building Maintenance

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 3575034045

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must be able to perform routine carpentry, electrical repairs, plumbing repairs, and grounds maintenance.

Job Duties: This position is responsible for performing maintenance and custodial duties for all county buildings.

-------------

Job Title: Forklift Driver

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 3303716483

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: Operate forklift in a warehouse environment.

-------------

Job Title: Administrative Clerk

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 3675314017

Education: High school diploma or GED required.

Requirements: Six months of experience in general clerical and customer service work or a related field; or any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience which provides the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities for this job.

Job Duties: Perform customer service functions in person or by telephone and provide general assistance and information related to departmental procedures, services, fees, forms, or other issues.

-------------

Job Title: Welder Fabricator

Location: Macon

Job ID: 3678715683

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience.

MIG welding experience required.

Job Duties: This position requires one to be skilled at using 14, 11 and 7-gauge steel. Experience in operating press brakes, shears and plate roller. Looking for welder fabricator who has high standards in quality of their work and be self-motivated.

-------------

Job Title: Dump Truck Driver/Laborer

Location: Macon

Job ID: 3659869295

Requirements: Applicants must have a Regular valid driving license.

Job Duties: Must be able to drive a Non-CDL dump truck with a manual transmission. Must be able to perform heavy manual labor including but not limited to shoveling, raking, pulling, lifting up to 50 pounds, climbing and standing for long periods. The job includes placing and removing traffic control signs and barrels, pouring concrete, demolishing concrete, loading rubble and debris, placing asphalt and other physical activity. All work is local. No overnight travel is required.

-------------

Job Title: Customer Service Representative

Location: Macon

Job ID: 3666517499

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must be 18 years or older to apply and 1 year of customer service experience.

Job Duties: Placing and receiving calls to/from an existing customer base regarding refills of medical supplies.

-------------

Job Title: Part-time Teller

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 3660878705

Education: Application must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: Responsible for delivery of superior quality service while adhering to corporate, regulatory, and audit guidelines. Provide timely and efficient completion of client transactions while maintaining accurate records and thorough proper handling of all monies assigned.

-------------

Job Title: Service Plan Assistant

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 3652021320

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: Receives and processes newly purchased and canceled service plans; verifies plan information including product, quantity, stock keeping unit (SKU) numbers, serial numbers, issuing store number, and cost of service plan sold.

-------------

Job Title: Administrative Assistant

Location: Perry

Job ID: 3669639287

Education: Application must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: Greet and direct visitors, update spreadsheets, enter daily QC reports, and maintain logs and records.

RELATED: Jet-maintenance company's Macon facility receives certification

RELATED: Central Georgia Technical College offers adult welding classes at Baldwin High