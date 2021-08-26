Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 26)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Order Builder

Location: Macon

Job ID: 6759995219

Education: Applicants must have at least a High school diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Fills orders from tickets according to set quotas.

Orders filled manually by walking and use of pallet jack and/or riding jacks.

Identify product by description and quantity then removing product from area and carrying to the staging area.

Check for accuracy in picking.

Complete daily powered equipment inspection form.

Reads customer order, work order, shipping order, or requisition to determine items to be moved, gathered, or distributed.

Count items for distribution within plant to ensure conformance to Company standards

------------

Job Title: Manager

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 6767715079

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: One-year experience in guest-focused business (e.g. retail, restaurant, hospitality, etc.).

Job Duties: Provide direct supervision and guidance to crew members.

Ensure that associates satisfy all AMC guest service standards.

Ensure proper staffing in each area.

Perform daily, opening, and closing operational and administrative duties.

Reinforce guest and operational focus through MBWA (Managing By Walking Around).

Review financial numbers to optimize financial results and the guest experience.

------------

Job Title: TM MACHINE OPERATOR II

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 6763626773

Education: Applicants must have at least a High school diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Forklift operator license required.

Job Duties: Operate all automatic & manual equipment for both processing lines.

Operate forklifts (straight and side loader).

Operate workstation crane during tool & jig change over.

Processing scrap to melting/casting which includes completing a weight check and weight ticket application.

Line trouble reset.

Parts packaging.

------------

Job Title: Machine Operator

Location: Byron

Job ID: 6557239977

Education: Applicants must have at least a High school diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Operate an injection molding machine, following production and quality procedure. Complete production report and quality inspection. Must be able to perform other tasks as assigned.

------------

Job Title: Construction Laborer

Location: Macon

Job ID: 6759705039

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a social security card, and a valid photo ID.

Job Duties: Assist other craft workers.

Clean and prepared sites.

Load, unload, or identify building materials, machinery, or tools, distributing them to the appropriate locations, according to project plans or specifications.

Maintain tools and equipment.

Comply with all regulations including government, building, and safety.

Use industry tools such as forklifts, power drills, and power saws.

Apply caulking compounds by hand or caulking guns to protect against entry of water or air.

Prepare construction sites to eliminate possible hazards.

------------

Job Title: Class A CDL Driver Merchandiser

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 6767476389

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Class A Commercial Driver's License and be at least 21 years old.

Job Duties: Delivering and rotating stock, merchandising products on store shelves, cold storage equipment, and racks, building displays, and adhering to Company standards.

------------

Job Title: Automotive Paint & Body

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 6751055239

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 3 months of experience and be at least 18 years of age. Applicants must hold a Regular driving license.

Job Duties: Follow supervisors' instructions as to which parts to restore or replace and how much time the job should take.

Repair and refinished auto bodies.

Prepare vehicles for repair.

Sand damaged areas.

Mask off trim before painting.

Use hand tools, sanders, spray guns, and power tools.

Cut and tape plastic separating film to outside repair areas to avoid damaging surrounding surfaces during repair procedure, and remove tape and wash surfaces after repairs are complete.

File, grind, sand and smooth filled or repaired surfaces, using power tools and hand tools.

------------

Job Title: Maintenance Technician

Location: Kathleen

Job ID: 6658091667

Requirements: Knowledge of robotics, robotic controls, and vision systems.

Basic programming knowledge with robotics systems.

Basic knowledge in electrical and mechanical maintenance is required.

Prior experience with pneumatics, PLCs, conveyers, and motors is preferred.

Job Duties: Troubleshoot, maintain, and repair industrial equipment (Pneumatics, PLCs, Robotics, Hydraulics and Electrical components).

Perform preventive or corrective maintenance on robotic systems and components as assigned.