Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Firefighter

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: $15.08

Requirements: HS diploma and valid driver’s license

Job ID: 3702488563

This position participates in the work of an assigned fire company in responding to emergency and non-emergency calls.

--------------

Job Title: Route Cleaner

Location: Macon

Pay: $10.00

Requirements: HS diploma and valid driver’s license

Job ID: 3704739487

* Maintain safety procedures by handling cleaning equipment and supplies according to company protocols

* Clean floors by sweeping, mopping, scrubbing, or vacuuming

* Gather and empty trash and replace trash bags

* Cleaning and stocking restrooms, breakrooms, and other areas

* Dust furniture, walls, machines, and equipment

--------------

Job Title: Customer Service Administrator

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED

Job ID: 3702406463

Assists in resolving issues between stores and vendors such as missing/lost items, defective goods and warranty issues on products needed; negotiates with representatives and manufacturers; process claims and verify warranty information.

--------------

Job Title: Accounting Manager

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and five years of experience

Job ID: 3702328233

This position performs highly technical financial and accounting analysis of the City’s assets, liabilities and enterprises which includes, Water, Sewer, and Solid Waste. It also administers the City’s debt portfolio including new issuances, refunding and annual debt service.

--------------

Job Title: Utility Technician

Location: Perry

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and CDL driver’s license

Job ID: 3701472143

Will be responsible for basic installation, repair and maintenance of sewer collections/water distribution systems

--------------

Job Title: Patient Care Technician

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED

Job ID: 3689722690

Will be responsible for ensuring the comfort and safety of the patients in the dialysis center.

--------------

Job Title: Receptionist/Admin

Location: Soperton

Pay: Competitive

Education: HS diploma/GED, one year of experience and valid driver’s license

Job ID: 3697287940

• Managing the front desk reception area, greeting clients, answering phones, directing calls to appropriate extensions and replenishing supplies.

• Preparation of daily outgoing mail, daily trips to post office or bank as needed. Small errands when necessary

• Support the Accounting department with various AP invoicing and other administrative tasks.

• Maintain filing system as needed

--------------

Job Title: CDL Driver

Location: Juliette

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Class A CDL, three years of experience and DOT medical card

Job ID: 3543417551

Will haul erosion control products on flatbed trailers (no hazmat).

RELATED: Kohl's kicks off hiring for back-to-school, holiday seasons

RELATED: Amazon starts hiring full-time employees in Macon