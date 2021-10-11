Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 11)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Material Handler I (3rd Shift)

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7078364830

Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least two years of manufacturing experience preferably in a fabrication or production environments.

Job Duties: Responsible for making sure that material is on the production line to ensure compliance with production schedule. Responsible for the recycling program. Move materials from storage area to production area as needed, performs order entry of keying receiving information into computer program, performs daily maintenance and inspection of forklift, assists in loading and unloading of inbound and outbound shipments, assists in combining inventory items to better utilize material inventory cage, performs cycle count, daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and yearly to achieve 95% or greater inventory accuracy, and keeps work area neat and clean.

Job Title: Food Server

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7060641160

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 16 years old.

Job Duties: Taking orders, delivering hot food, answering telephones, and cleaning.

------------

Job Title: Reset Specialist

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7081983660

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must hold a Regular driving license and be at least 18 years old.

Job Duties: Entry-level position that performs miscellaneous support tasks throughout the sales function. Primarily responsible for optimizing and resetting cold vaults and gondola space to company merchandising standards and chain specific planograms. Position may be required to work across a wide variety of climate conditions. This position requires lifting, loading, pushing and pulling cases weighing from 20-45 pounds repeatedly throughout an 8-10-hour work period. Also requires bending reaching and squatting to move and adjust products. Experience operating a forklift is helpful, but not required.

------------

Job Title: Cashier

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 7089951996

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of cashiering experience and be knowledgeable of computers and job-related software programs.

Job Duties: Responsible for receiving and recording customer payments and related customer service duties, receive utility and tax payments, maintain and balance cash drawer, and assists customers in completing forms. Contacts are typically with co-workers and members of the general public, in person, and by telephone.

------------

Job Title: Bus Driver

Location: Macon

Job ID: 6684303506

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must possess a Class A or Class B CDL License with “P” & “S” Endorsement, and be able to receive and maintain Georgia DOT Medical Certification Card, have an acceptable driving record (7 years MVR required).

Prior School Bus Driving experience, and have the ability to push, pull, carry, lift up to 50lbs.

Job Duties: Transporting Head Start students (ages 3 to 4 years) in buses to and from schools throughout Macon-Bibb and Monroe County, field trips to various areas, and delivering meals to satellite Head Start locations.

------------

Job Title: Lube Technician

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7052930576

Job Duties: Evaluate customers' needs, working quickly and efficiently, contribute to a fun team atmosphere, master products, services and company knowledge, perform automotive preventive maintenance such as changing oil, checking and refilling other vehicle fluids, replacing filters, and inspecting and replacing lights and wipers, and maintain a clean and safe workplace.

------------

Job Title: Customer Service Assistant

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7064991238

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Assists stores with special orders by researching necessary information by contacting vendor for merchandise cost, fabric information, merchandise availability, orders merchandise parts; communicates to stores any needed information about replacement parts, reviews weekly reports to follow up on special orders; contacts vendor for shipping updates and relays information to store personnel, inputs special order information; builds Stock Keeping Unit Numbers (SKU); creates Inter Store Transfer (IST) and purchase orders.

------------

Job Title: Construction Laborer

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 7077939810

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 of year experience and be at least 18 years old.

Applicants must hold a valid and unrestricted Georgia Driver's License.