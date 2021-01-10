Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 4)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Foreman

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7064948678

Requirements: HS Diploma/GED and at least 18 years old

Job Duties: The Production Foreman is responsible for ensuring all machines run properly and according to schedule. He or she acts as the communicator between machine operators and the shift supervisor and oversees the production floor when the supervisor is unavailable.

----------------

Job Title: Office Assistant

Location Warner Robins

Job ID: 7041239154

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, valid driver’s license and at least 21 years old

Job Duties: Ensure the overall supervision and daily functions of classes as needed; Transporting students from local public school to center; Filing; Data Entry; Answering phones and messages through center's parent engagement app

----------------

Title: Packer

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7056633896

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, at least 18 years old and able to lift up to 50lbs

Job Duties: Pack aluminum frames into boxes with regard to shape, color, quality as required by order; Enter order data into computer. Apply shipping label to boxes; Offload conveyors of packed boxes and place on appropriate pallets with respect to number, branch code or next destination; Pack brake metal radius, flat sheet and non-standard items as required by the order.

----------------

Job Title: Breakfast Cook

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7060689890

Requirements: HS diploma/GED

Job Duties: Will prepare food to order, cleaning, food preparation. Must be reliable and have a positive attitude.

----------------

Job Title: Crane Operator (Rough Terrain, Friction, Lattice Boom)

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Five (5) years of experience and current and valid NCCCO certification

Job ID: 7061127601

Will operate mechanical boom and cable, friction cranes, or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions on a commercial construction project.

----------------

Job Title: Scheduler

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree, one (1) year of experience and hold current security clearance

Job ID: 7053197406

Will develop plans, perform reviews, and prepare inputs for Depot Maintenance in the Air Logistics Complex (ALC) at Robins AFB. Will also verify unit repair costs and requirement inputs are correct in the maintenance legacy systems.

----------------

Title: Lube Technician

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and able to lift up to 50lbs

Job ID: 7052930576

You will evaluate customers’ needs and perform maintenance to keep their vehicle serviced and safe on the road.

----------------

Job Title: Electrical Engineer

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and five (5) years of manufacturing and

industrial equipment experience

Job ID: 7041060434

Will be responsible for the planning, design oversight, execution and closeout of assigned projects within established budget and schedule.