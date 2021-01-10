Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 4)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.
Job Title: Foreman
Location: Macon
Job ID: 7064948678
Requirements: HS Diploma/GED and at least 18 years old
Job Duties: The Production Foreman is responsible for ensuring all machines run properly and according to schedule. He or she acts as the communicator between machine operators and the shift supervisor and oversees the production floor when the supervisor is unavailable.
----------------
Job Title: Office Assistant
Location Warner Robins
Job ID: 7041239154
Requirements: HS diploma/GED, valid driver’s license and at least 21 years old
Job Duties: Ensure the overall supervision and daily functions of classes as needed; Transporting students from local public school to center; Filing; Data Entry; Answering phones and messages through center's parent engagement app
----------------
Title: Packer
Location: Dublin
Job ID: 7056633896
Requirements: HS diploma/GED, at least 18 years old and able to lift up to 50lbs
Job Duties: Pack aluminum frames into boxes with regard to shape, color, quality as required by order; Enter order data into computer. Apply shipping label to boxes; Offload conveyors of packed boxes and place on appropriate pallets with respect to number, branch code or next destination; Pack brake metal radius, flat sheet and non-standard items as required by the order.
----------------
Job Title: Breakfast Cook
Location: Milledgeville
Job ID: 7060689890
Requirements: HS diploma/GED
Job Duties: Will prepare food to order, cleaning, food preparation. Must be reliable and have a positive attitude.
----------------
Job Title: Crane Operator (Rough Terrain, Friction, Lattice Boom)
Location: Macon
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: Five (5) years of experience and current and valid NCCCO certification
Job ID: 7061127601
Will operate mechanical boom and cable, friction cranes, or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions on a commercial construction project.
----------------
Job Title: Scheduler
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree, one (1) year of experience and hold current security clearance
Job ID: 7053197406
Will develop plans, perform reviews, and prepare inputs for Depot Maintenance in the Air Logistics Complex (ALC) at Robins AFB. Will also verify unit repair costs and requirement inputs are correct in the maintenance legacy systems.
----------------
Title: Lube Technician
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: HS diploma/GED and able to lift up to 50lbs
Job ID: 7052930576
You will evaluate customers’ needs and perform maintenance to keep their vehicle serviced and safe on the road.
----------------
Job Title: Electrical Engineer
Location: Dublin
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and five (5) years of manufacturing and
industrial equipment experience
Job ID: 7041060434
Will be responsible for the planning, design oversight, execution and closeout of assigned projects within established budget and schedule.
----------------