Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 21)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Health Information Specialist I (Entry Level Position)

Location: Macon

Job ID: 6988419550

Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Receive and process requests for patient health information in accordance with Company and Facility policies and procedures. Assist with additional work duties or responsibilities as evident or required. Consistent application of medical privacy regulations to guard against unauthorized disclosure. Responsible for managing patient health records and safeguarding patient records and ensuring compliance with HIPAA standards. Prepares new patient charts, gathering documents and information from paper sources and/or electronic health record. Ensures medical records are assembled in standard order and are accurate and complete. Creates digital images of paperwork to be stored in the electronic medical record. Responds to requests for patient records, both within the facility and by external sources, retrieving them and transmitting them appropriately. Answering of inbound/outbound calls. This is an entry level position responsible for processing all release of information (ROI), specifically medical record requests, in a timely and efficient manner ensuring accuracy and providing customers with the highest quality product and customer service.

-----------------

Job Title: Custodian (Part-time)

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 6391618848

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must hold a Regular driving license.

Job Duties: Knowledge of correct usage of chemicals used in custodial work and prior use of custodial equipment is required. Housekeeping duties include sweeping, mopping, dusting, vacuuming, emptying trash, and performing other related duties as assigned. The position works 29 hours per week. The work schedule is Monday- Friday mid-afternoon to 9pm with some Saturdays.

-----------------

Job Title: Retail Sales Associate

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 6992359442

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must hold a Regular driving license.

Job Duties: Directly responsible for assisting new and existing customers. Produce sufficient sales to meet and exceed company and location production standards. Handle customer situations and making equitable decisions for the customer and the company.

-----------------

Job Title: Line Cook/Prep Cook

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 6983902024

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent and be at least 18 years old.

Job Duties: The cook is responsible for preparing and/or directing the preparation of food to be served, complying with all applicable sanitation, health and personal hygiene standards and following established food production programs and procedures. The cook is responsible for appropriate use of facility supplies and equipment to minimize loss, waste and fraud. Able to operate pizza oven, griddle, fryers, & ovens.

-----------------

Job Title: Equipment Operator

Location: Macon

Job ID: 6996171520

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Responsible for operating a variety of off-road vehicles and heavy equipment utilized in Mining including water truck, haul truck, dozers, loaders and excavators. This position will primarily operate the hammer, excavator and drill. Must be able to effectively and safely perform various production projects at a mine operation in accordance with company programs, policies, and guidelines as well as government agencies. Candidate should be self-motivated and able to work well in both team and individual environments as needed with strong ownership of safety and quality. Must be willing to complete ground work/maintenance as needed.

-----------------

Job Title: Correctional Officer

Location: Hardwick

Job ID: 6195939758

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must hold a Regular drivers’ license.

Job Duties: Enforces all institutional policies, rules, procedures, regulations, and state laws necessary to control and manage offenders and maintain public safety. Take offenders into custody and escorts them in transit and during temporary leave and transports offenders to and from Correctional Facilities.

-----------------

Job Title: Teller/Customer Service

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 6983634094

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants preferred to have at least 2 years’ experience and be at least 18 years old.

Job Duties: Handle financial transactions such as deposits, withdrawals, and check cashing. Verify customer identification. Process loan payments. Determine customer needs. Educate and sell bank products and services. Open and Close accounts. Assist with stop payments, wire transfers, balance discrepancies, and other issues, all while delivering excellent customer service. Ability to understand directions and adhere to established policy and procedures.

-----------------

Job Title: Motor Vehicle Operator (Passenger Transport)

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 6991845228

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 of year experience and be at least 21 years old.

Applicants must hold a valid and unrestricted Georgia Driver's License.

Applicants must have CPR and First Aid Certification.

Job Duties: Under close to general supervision, transports passengers and /or mail and materials to assigned geographical area. Ensures Safety of vehicle and passengers. May perform and or assist with routine maintenance of vehicles. Reports all accidents, incidents and or breakdowns involving vehicle while in use. Completes and submits appropriate documentation for area of assignment. Maintains a consistent, high-quality customer-focused orientation when conducting business and providing services to customers, the general public or other external customers. Complete and or attend all mandated Inservice education in a timely manner. Assist with minor office duties. Motor Vehicle Operator will provide service to the following 8 counties: Webster, Marion, Sumter, Schley, Taylor, Crisp, Dooly, and Macon.