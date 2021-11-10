Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 28)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Field Service Technician II

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7028130066

Requirements: HS Diploma/GED and three (3) years of experience

Job Duties: Responsible for performing an unsupervised full workload of product installation, services and repair on TGCS and non-TGCS retail products in the store systems, retail banking and SMB marketplaces (i.e., apparel stores, supermarkets, mass merchandising, specialty shops, banks, local insurance agents, CPAs, legal firms, etc.).

-------------

Job Title: Accounting Manager

Location Warner Robins

Job ID: 7031981666

Requirements: Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree

Job Duties: This position is responsible for general accounting functions including accounts payables, accounts receivables, and cash. Will manage monthly, quarterly, and year-end closing processes, prepares and processes journal entries, reconciles general ledger accounts, prepares monthly financial statements, prepares bank reconciliations, analyzes revenues and expense accounts, and prepares for year-end audit.

-------------

Title: Destination Specialist

Location: Juliette

Job ID: 7007789954

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, at least 18 years old and able to lift up to 30lbs

Job Duties: Will be responsible for greeting visitors to the visitor centers and providing accurate information on the local and regional tourism product, assisting with way-finding, hotel, attractions, event and seasonal information.

-------------

Job Title: Crew Leader

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7028434946

Requirements: HS diploma/GED

Job Duties: Support operations to achieve AMC's guest, associate, and financial goals while developing leadership skills in preparation for a supervisor role. Resolve guest questions, concerns and issues, including distribution of passes when appropriate. Assist with assigning breaks and jobs within an assigned area.

-------------

Job Title: DHS/DFCS/CW Social Services Specialist 1

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license

Job ID: 7016740386

The Social Services Specialist 1 provides investigative and comprehensive case management for a caseload involving child/adult abuse or neglect. Makes immediate and follow-up actions for at risk clients in need of protective services and/or placement.

-------------

Job Title: Scrub Technician

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and one (1) year of scrub tech experience.

Job ID: 6776643579

Will provide nursing care and complete tasks delegated for all categories of patients served. Utilizes patient's individualized plan of care in providing care and collecting data relating to patients needs and response.

-------------

Title: Correctional Officer

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and valid driver’s license

Job ID: 7007664854

Maintain security of rehabilitation institutions; Guard prisoners until released; Pick up and transported prisoners; Ensure safety and welfare of the general public and inmates during transportation to various locations

-------------

Job Title: Maintenance Manager

Location: East Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Associate’s degree and three (3) years of management

experience in an industrial setting.

Job ID: 7036325740

Will be responsible for the multi-faceted operation of all maintenance-related work at one of the largest volume facilities. Will be required to oversee the supervision and safety of contractor maintenance crews on all shifts, but will also need to develop and implement corrective & preventive maintenance procedures within the plant, as well as handling sourcing and maintaining the facility's spare parts inventory.