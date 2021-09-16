Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 16)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: A&P Technician

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and three (3) years of experience

Job ID: 6839506481

Examines, repairs, assembles, and tests aircraft accessories, such as engines, power brake units, auxiliary electric motors, carburetors, spark igniters, valves, pumps, fuselage, wings, and oil and fuel tanks, using hand tools and testing devices, and following shop orders and manufacturer's specifications.

-------------

Job Title: Endoscopy Technician

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma /GED, six (6) months of experience and current AHA BLS certification

Job ID: 6847369003

Will assist in ensuring an effectively organized and operational unit through appropriate cleaning, care, disinfection, ordering and utilization of instruments and equipment.

-------------

Title: Police Dispatcher

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED

Job ID: 6863943061

Duties include dispatching police officer to the scenes of crimes, violations, or in response to requests. Candidate must be able to distinguish between emergency and non-emergency calls. Position is also responsible for maintaining the records of the police department, verifies and updates stolen vehicles and/or wanted individuals through the NCIC system and GCIC system.

-------------

Job Title: Assembler/Tester

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Must have two (2) years of experience

Job ID: 6851685833

Accurately and efficiently assembles/tests a variety of moderately complex products to achieve customer quality and on-time delivery schedules. May perform lockwiring, first stage subassembly, and final detailing functions. Works on products that contain mechanical components, single hydraulic systems, and multiple part numbers. Actively contributes to learn initiatives to increase productivity and reduce costs.

-------------

Job Title: Logistics Operator

Location: Macon

Job ID: 6843879561

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, one year of experience and valid driver’s license

Job Duties: Will support customers in the aviation production business. Will perform a combination of warehouse, shipping and/or receiving tasks, and inspection, as well as tracks company inventory.

-------------

Job Title: Training Technician

Location Warner Robins

Job ID: 6843562661

Requirements: Applicants must have a HS/GED, valid driver’s license and at least 21

Job Duties: Responsible for clerical and administrative duties related to the delivery of training and organizational development programs. Schedules training events, coordinates with instructors, obtains and distributes required instructional materials, and communicates schedules and details. Possible traveling with Training Manager.

-------------

Title: Facility Maintenance Technician

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 6274260833

Requirements: HS/GED, one year of experience, valid driver’s license and at least 18

Job Duties: Will perform various maintenance duties necessary to maintain, repair and improve apartment communities.

-------------

Job Title: Bus Driver

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 6391595668

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, one year of experience and CDL B w/P&S endorsements