Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 16)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.
Job Title: A&P Technician
Location: Macon
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: HS diploma/GED and three (3) years of experience
Job ID: 6839506481
Examines, repairs, assembles, and tests aircraft accessories, such as engines, power brake units, auxiliary electric motors, carburetors, spark igniters, valves, pumps, fuselage, wings, and oil and fuel tanks, using hand tools and testing devices, and following shop orders and manufacturer's specifications.
-------------
Job Title: Endoscopy Technician
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: HS diploma /GED, six (6) months of experience and current AHA BLS certification
Job ID: 6847369003
Will assist in ensuring an effectively organized and operational unit through appropriate cleaning, care, disinfection, ordering and utilization of instruments and equipment.
-------------
Title: Police Dispatcher
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: HS diploma/GED
Job ID: 6863943061
Duties include dispatching police officer to the scenes of crimes, violations, or in response to requests. Candidate must be able to distinguish between emergency and non-emergency calls. Position is also responsible for maintaining the records of the police department, verifies and updates stolen vehicles and/or wanted individuals through the NCIC system and GCIC system.
-------------
Job Title: Assembler/Tester
Location: Dublin
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: Must have two (2) years of experience
Job ID: 6851685833
Accurately and efficiently assembles/tests a variety of moderately complex products to achieve customer quality and on-time delivery schedules. May perform lockwiring, first stage subassembly, and final detailing functions. Works on products that contain mechanical components, single hydraulic systems, and multiple part numbers. Actively contributes to learn initiatives to increase productivity and reduce costs.
-------------
Job Title: Logistics Operator
Location: Macon
Job ID: 6843879561
Requirements: HS diploma/GED, one year of experience and valid driver’s license
Job Duties: Will support customers in the aviation production business. Will perform a combination of warehouse, shipping and/or receiving tasks, and inspection, as well as tracks company inventory.
-------------
Job Title: Training Technician
Location Warner Robins
Job ID: 6843562661
Requirements: Applicants must have a HS/GED, valid driver’s license and at least 21
Job Duties: Responsible for clerical and administrative duties related to the delivery of training and organizational development programs. Schedules training events, coordinates with instructors, obtains and distributes required instructional materials, and communicates schedules and details. Possible traveling with Training Manager.
-------------
Title: Facility Maintenance Technician
Location: Dublin
Job ID: 6274260833
Requirements: HS/GED, one year of experience, valid driver’s license and at least 18
Job Duties: Will perform various maintenance duties necessary to maintain, repair and improve apartment communities.
-------------
Job Title: Bus Driver
Location: Milledgeville
Job ID: 6391595668
Requirements: HS diploma/GED, one year of experience and CDL B w/P&S endorsements
Job Duties: Drivers will be responsible for the safe and reliable transport of prep school and college aged students along with faculty and staff primarily through the use of commercial coach buses.