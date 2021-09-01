Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 2)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Maintenance Mechanic III (3rd Shift)

Location: Macon

Job ID: 6801031841

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and be three (3) years of experience

Job Duties: Will perform routine preventative maintenance on production machinery. Troubleshoot and repair electrical, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic and quality related problems.

---------------

Job Title: Records Retention Coordinator

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 6789984411

Requirements: Applicants must have a HS/GED and one (1) year of experience

Job Duties: Maintains records systems, procedures and implement company policy related to the orderly retention and disposition of records. Acts as a liaison between user departments, subs and the commercial storage facility regarding issues of retention, disposition, and billing

---------------

Title: Director of Front Office

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 6802162651

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree preferred and one (1) year of experience

Job Duties: To oversee all areas of operation relating to the guest experience for Front Desk to meticulously manage and oversee the Front Office Operations. The perception of absolute efficiency should be achieved and maintained. To oversee all systems and controls aspects of the Front Office. To oversee the development of all Front Office associates.

---------------

Job Title: Administrative Assistant – Water & Sewer

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 6801420171

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, etc)

Job Duties: This position is responsible for providing administrative and secretarial support to the Director of Water & Sewer. Duties include maintaining calendar of appointments. Scheduling meetings and make necessary travel arrangements when needed. Composes, types and files general correspondence; answers and transfers phone calls. Prepares bi-weekly timesheets for payroll preparation; picks up and distributes payroll check.

---------------

Job Title: Household Assistant

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and two (2) years of experience

Job ID: 6785698099

The Household Assistant is expected to provide detailed housekeeping and custodial maintenance in a private residential environment. This is a part-time position working 20 hours per week. This position requires close attention to detail in cleaning and protecting furniture and various housewares. The successful candidate will be dependable and operate with a high degree of integrity and trustworthiness.

---------------

Job Title: Industrial Safety and Health Technician

Location: Byron

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma /GED and five (5) years of experience

Job ID: 6801479541

Will maintain hazardous waste tracking system. Schedule shipping of Hazardous waste. Maintaining records and receipts of Hazardous waste shipments. Conduct safety and environmental compliance

---------------

Title: Registrar

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and one (1) year of experience

Job ID: 6793839775

Will welcome patients and family members in a professional manner providing exemplary customer service; Contact the nursing staff for emergency medical needs and answer patient and visitor questions; Interview patients at workstation or at bedside to obtain all necessary account information;

Ensure charts are completed and accurate; Verify all insurance and obtain pre-certification/authorization; Calculate and collect patient liable amount

---------------

Job Title: Golf Course Keeper

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Driver’s license and knowledge of golf course maintenance

Job ID: 6781283535