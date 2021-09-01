Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 2)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.
Job Title: Maintenance Mechanic III (3rd Shift)
Location: Macon
Job ID: 6801031841
Requirements: HS diploma/GED and be three (3) years of experience
Job Duties: Will perform routine preventative maintenance on production machinery. Troubleshoot and repair electrical, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic and quality related problems.
---------------
Job Title: Records Retention Coordinator
Location: Warner Robins
Job ID: 6789984411
Requirements: Applicants must have a HS/GED and one (1) year of experience
Job Duties: Maintains records systems, procedures and implement company policy related to the orderly retention and disposition of records. Acts as a liaison between user departments, subs and the commercial storage facility regarding issues of retention, disposition, and billing
---------------
Title: Director of Front Office
Location: Dublin
Job ID: 6802162651
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree preferred and one (1) year of experience
Job Duties: To oversee all areas of operation relating to the guest experience for Front Desk to meticulously manage and oversee the Front Office Operations. The perception of absolute efficiency should be achieved and maintained. To oversee all systems and controls aspects of the Front Office. To oversee the development of all Front Office associates.
---------------
Job Title: Administrative Assistant – Water & Sewer
Location: Milledgeville
Job ID: 6801420171
Requirements: HS diploma/GED and proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, etc)
Job Duties: This position is responsible for providing administrative and secretarial support to the Director of Water & Sewer. Duties include maintaining calendar of appointments. Scheduling meetings and make necessary travel arrangements when needed. Composes, types and files general correspondence; answers and transfers phone calls. Prepares bi-weekly timesheets for payroll preparation; picks up and distributes payroll check.
---------------
Job Title: Household Assistant
Location: Macon
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: HS diploma/GED and two (2) years of experience
Job ID: 6785698099
The Household Assistant is expected to provide detailed housekeeping and custodial maintenance in a private residential environment. This is a part-time position working 20 hours per week. This position requires close attention to detail in cleaning and protecting furniture and various housewares. The successful candidate will be dependable and operate with a high degree of integrity and trustworthiness.
---------------
Job Title: Industrial Safety and Health Technician
Location: Byron
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: HS diploma /GED and five (5) years of experience
Job ID: 6801479541
Will maintain hazardous waste tracking system. Schedule shipping of Hazardous waste. Maintaining records and receipts of Hazardous waste shipments. Conduct safety and environmental compliance
---------------
Title: Registrar
Location: Dublin
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: HS diploma/GED and one (1) year of experience
Job ID: 6793839775
Will welcome patients and family members in a professional manner providing exemplary customer service; Contact the nursing staff for emergency medical needs and answer patient and visitor questions; Interview patients at workstation or at bedside to obtain all necessary account information;
Ensure charts are completed and accurate; Verify all insurance and obtain pre-certification/authorization; Calculate and collect patient liable amount
---------------
Job Title: Golf Course Keeper
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: Driver’s license and knowledge of golf course maintenance
Job ID: 6781283535
This position is responsible for maintaining the golf course grounds, which includes mowing greens using tractor mowers, assisting mechanic with routine maintenance, and other related duties.