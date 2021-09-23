Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 23)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Administrative Clerk

Location: Macon

Job ID: 6877273147

Education: Applicants must have at least a High school diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Three years of administrative support experience and have proficiency with Microsoft Word and Excel.

Job Duties: Responsible for handling scheduling, processing activity from accounts payable and receivable, assisting with transmittal of payroll time sheets and follow up issues with time keeping, and performing other office-related tasks.

---------------

Job Title: Assistant Store Manager

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 6872716083

Education: Applicants must have at least an Associate Degree or equivalent is preferred.

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 1 year of experience.

Job Duties: This position is responsible for assisting the Store Manager in supervising and managing Store operations (college bookstore or convenience store). Plans and prepares work schedules ensuring coverage. Greets customers and answers phones to respond to inquiries and resolve escalated issues.

---------------

Job Title: Service Technician

Location: East Dublin

Job ID: 6889169703

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 21 years of age.

Applicant must have a satisfactory driving record.

Applicants must hold a Class B/CDL driving license with Hazardous Material & Tank vehicle endorsements.

Job Duties: Loads, secures, transports, delivers, and unloads propane to and from specified destinations.

Provides exceptional customer service by supplying service information and answers customer inquiries.

Inspects vehicle and notifies supervisor of needed equipment, supplies, or routine maintenance.

Maintains compliance with all DOT requirements

---------------

Job Title: Construction Laborer

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 6888367733

Requirements: Must be able to operate a variety of equipment, machinery and tools which may include a motor vehicle, boilers, pumps, exhaust fans, water heater, cement mixer, planer, cutting torch, power saw, skill saw, router, drill, drill press, spray gun, pick axe, shovel, mechanic tools, carpentry tools, plumbing tools, electrician tools, two-way radio, telephone, etc. Physical demand requirements are at levels of those for very heavy work.

Job Duties: Will perform unskilled and manual work functions associated with construction, maintenance and repair of county facilities, buildings, equipment and grounds.

---------------

Job Title: Direct Support Caregivers/Caretakers or CAN Caregivers

Location: Macon

Job ID: 6760119269

Education: Applicants must have at least a High school diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must hold a Regular driving license and be at least 21 years of age.

Job Duties: Direct Support Staff works under direct supervision of the Residential Home Supervisor and is responsible for the direct care of the individuals with disabilities residing in their assigned home. Provides person-centered supports to individuals with disabilities in their home and community.

---------------

Job Title: Management & Sales Summer 2022 Internship

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 6892870039

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must hold a Regular driving license and be at least 18 years of age.

Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited four-year college or university at time of internship.

Job Duties: A paid, 10-12-week program over the course of the summer, offering hands-on experience in management, sales and store operations while delivering meaningful customer experiences. Our store internship program is designed to provide you with a comprehensive learning experience by gaining practical business-to-business and retail experience working in a paint store. You will gain insight on a career in outside sales by traveling with a Sales Representative and spending structured time with your management team. You will also complete a project that addresses critical business issues alongside your peers and with the support of leadership.

---------------

Job Title: Extrusion Team Lead

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 6876365697

Education: Applicants must have at least a High school diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have 1 - 3 years of experience within the extrusion department or manufacturing environment; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Job Duties: Assists Press Operator with head/tail stretcher, cooling table, saw table, chip collector, loading machine pallet conveyor and aging oven.

Inspects products for quality and defects.

Identifies defective product and determine possible causes and adjustments equipment as needed.

Supports maintenance on preventive maintenance and downtime events as needed.

Covers overtime as needed for other Shift Leads or Press Operator absences.

---------------

Job Title: Electrical Technician I

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 6888564363

Education: Applicants must have at least a High school diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have 2 years of general experience in this field or in a related area, Cable harness build experience and Soldering experience is preferred.

Job Duties: Performs electronic assembly, wire termination, cable harness assembly and cable harness installation into chassis and modules. Assembles electronic components, wiring harnesses, and other electrical assemblies and subassemblies according to instructions and drawings along with Kit-assemblies, parts, and fasteners, for the particular runs. Maintain clean and safe working environment in line with company policies.