Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 30)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Staff Scientist

Location: Macon

Job ID: 6906381521

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and three (3) years of experience

Job Duties: Will conduct environmental site investigations, assessments and surveys to sample, measure and analyze air, water, material, and soil. Identify, evaluate and recommend risk and remediation strategies/designs to ensure compliance with federal, state and local regulations.

----------------------

Job Title: Resident Service Specialist

Location Warner Robins

Job ID: 6906233651

Requirements: Applicants must have a HS/GED and valid driver’s license

Job Duties: Will assist and coordinate all requests from the residents with the property management team. In addition, this position is responsible for the overall appearance of the community, assisting in marketing functions, and exceptional customer service to all customers.

----------------------

Title: Process Operator

Location: East Dublin

Job ID: 6917197991

Requirements: HS/GED and at least 18 years old

Job Duties: Will be responsible for the operation of the computer-controlled process equipment, cooker, machinery, and evaluation of any process problems in addition to performing product quality testing.

----------------------

Job Title: Flight Paramedic

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 6906130401

Requirements: EMT license/certification and three (3) years' experience in an ALS or critical care setting

Job Duties: Will provide direct patient care in accordance with GMR protocols and/or medical direction. Will also assist with coverage of open shifts as needed with the assigned area.

----------------------

Job Title: Route Truck Driver (Non CDL)

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, three (3) years of experience and valid driver’s license

Job ID: 6906463671

Performs onsite/offsite document destruction of confidential information; performs pre/post-trip checks, and driver check-in on assigned truck, prior to leaving or closing for the day; operates company equipment in a safe and efficient manner in an effort to minimize the risk of injury and equipment damage; manages assigned routes ensuring customers' confidential material collected and serviced in a timely and accurate manner.

----------------------

Job Title: Packaging Machine Operator

Location: Kathleen

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: One (1) year of experience and at least 18 years old

Job ID: 6921544245

Will be responsible for setting up and operating assigned packaging machines and statistical scales to pack the optimum number of quality packages of product.

----------------------

Title: Service Center Director

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, five (5) years of experience and valid driver’s license

Job ID: 6698709614

Plans, directs, and participates in the day-to-day operation, management, and maintenance of a Salvation Army Service Center including a Family Store. Recruits and manages a team of staff and volunteers. Prepares bookkeeping, sales, statistics, and payroll records.

----------------------

Job Title: Mechanic-Fleet

Location: East Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS/GED and three (3) years of experience

Job ID: 6917199441