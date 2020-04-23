MACON, Ga. — Local businesses across Central Georgia have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, but that doesn't mean they plan on closing their doors anytime soon.

Raffield Tire Master has been fixing cars in Central Georgia for over 56 years and they don't plan on stopping anytime soon.

"You've got to have your vehicle and so when you're vehicle needs repair, you've got to deal with it," says owner Sam Raffield.

Raffield says that COVID-19 caused a sharp dip in business, but he's staying optimistic.

"It scared us, when you have that kind of drop and 70 employees," says Raffield. "But we're hoping for the best, hoping it's going to turn around pretty quickly."

In addition to their normal automotive repair services, Raffield wants to help others who are struggling through COVID-19.

That's why they are offering free flat tire repair until April 30.

"We thought we could at least do that to help Middle Georgians at this time," says Raffield. "If the community pulls together and businesses just did the things that they could to help each other, our community could pull through this together."

All six Raffield Tire Master locations are currently open at their normal hours Monday through Saturday.

For more information, check out their website.

RELATED: Open for Business: My Grandma's Empanadas in Warner Robins

RELATED: Open for Business | Z Beans Coffee in Macon

RELATED: Open for Business: Fall Line Brewing Co.

RELATED: Open for Business: Eighteen 36

RELATED: Open for Business: The Casserole Shop

RELATED: Open for Business: Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen

RELATED: Open for Business | The Swanson in Perry

RELATED: Open for Business | Tidal Wave Auto Spa

RELATED: Open for Business | Wilson's Bakery in Warner Robins

RELATED: Open for Business | Between Friends Coffee in Warner Robins

RELATED: Open for Business | CrossFit Carnivore

RELATED: Open for Business | Daisy Patch Flowers in Perry

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.