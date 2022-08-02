University of Georgia economists project state's job market to grow in 2022

UGA's economic experts say Macon and Warner Robins' job markets will continue to grow as Central Georgia recovers from the COVID-19 recession.

MACON, Ga. — Georgia's economy and job markets should continue recovering in 2022 if we can continue dodging any further setbacks from COVID-19.

That's the forecast from University of Georgia economists who gave their annual report Tuesday.

They also took a closer look at Central Georgia and the Macon metro area.

Here are some of the challenges and opportunities headed our way this year.

In Warner Robins, they're predicting about a 3% job growth, keeping pace with the state average.

The biggest factor is that the prospects for Georgia's military bases like Robins Air Force Base remain good.

The economists say Warner Robins is more dependent on federal jobs and dollars than any part of the state.

In the Macon metro area, the UGA experts saw both challenges and opportunities.

Still a strength -- the city's location in the center of the state and at the I-16-I-75 interchange.

Improvements to the Port of Savannah should be a boost for Central Georgia's shipping and distribution.

Also coming our way: more Atlantans.

As the capital city grows and grows, more people will commute to Macon and vice versa.

Economists say, "As Atlanta becomes more congested, Macon will become more attractive to homeowners, private businesses, and state government operations."

We are also facing a couple of big challenges, like Central Georgia's shrinking counties. Too many people in their prime working years are moving out.

Economists say this is partly because there are few tech jobs here. They also say relatively low educational levels here make it hard to attract those high-paying jobs.

On the bright side, the experts say the area's universities produce a new crop of graduates every year. The trick is to create jobs that will keep them here.