Here's how much U.S. Soccer headquarters could generate for Atlanta's economy

The planned national training center could pack a big financial punch.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — U.S. Soccer's planned national training center could be a financial boon to Atlanta.

The training center and headquarters for United States national teams is expected to generate $100 million annually for Atlanta's economy, U.S. Soccer Federation CEO JT Batson said Sept. 16.

One day earlier, U.S. Soccer announced metro Atlanta would become its home. Cary, North Carolina, was believed to be the other top contender for the training center. The federation is currently based in Chicago. U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said the federation considered a number of cities across the country.

Atlanta won the training center thanks in part to a $50 million donation to the federation from Arthur Blank, The Home Depot Inc. co-founder and owner of Atlanta United and the Atlanta Falcons. Part of Blank’s contribution will specifically go toward construction of facilities for U.S. Soccer’s nine extended national teams, particularly in support of the cerebral palsy, deaf and power soccer national teams, according to the federation's announcement. It will include "thoughtful design of locker rooms and training facilities to maximize accessibility for players," the federation said.