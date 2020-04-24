WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Many businesses that were once booming in Warner Robins are closed because of the coronavirus. Warner Robins mayor Randy Toms says some will remain that way on Friday while others will reopen because of Governor Brian Kemp's order.

The Taco Shed restaurant owner Derrick Bass says his store will not start restaurant dine-in services for now.

"We're going to see how things play out in the next couple of weeks before we make a decision on when to open our dining room," said Bass.

He says they will continue curbside service for the safety of his employees and customers.

Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms says he still wants people to support local business.

"We're going to follow that order, but I want to do it in a way where everyone is doing it as carefully and by the CDC guidelines as they possibly can," said Mayor Toms.

Bass says he'll feel more comfortable doing that in the future.

"I just feel like it's way too early to have a whole room full of people," said Bass.

Mayor Toms says he does know one way the city will come out better and stronger after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

"Appreciating people more because we haven't been able to see each other," said Mayor Toms.

Mayor Toms says people can still safely support local businesses by ordering online, using curbside service, and buying gift cards.

