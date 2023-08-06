'Time to put an end to this': Federal judge dismisses downtown Macon Ramada owner's bankruptcy case

Mayor Lester Miller says the county has no interest in buying the property.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Another chapter is now closed at the troubled old Ramada in downtown Macon.

A federal judge this week dismissed a bankruptcy case filed by the hotel's owner, Ruby Sangha.

"Here we are, six months later. We filed our motion to dismiss the case when the broker hadn't been retained, among other things," said Sean Gordon, the lawyer for HDDA, LLC, one of Sangha's main creditors.

January to June was the timeline for Sangha's bankruptcy filing, before Judge Marc Treadwell dismissed it Wednesday.

"I think the creditors here have been patient long enough," he said in court Wednesday.

HDDA asked Treadwell to dismiss Sangha's bankruptcy because they believed he wasn't following his Chapter 11 Bankruptcy plan. Treadwell approved that plan early this year, requiring Sangha to hire an approved broker within 10 days, and sell the property within 90.

They say Sangha didn't hire a broker in time, but his lawyer, Chris Terry, says they did eventually.

"We hired, engaged Marcus and Millichap, on February 25. They have since been marketing the property. They put together marketing materials. They put it on the website," Terry told the judge.

13WMAZ spoke with the company in April, when broker Robert Hunter told us 40 or 50 potential buyers were interested.

Now though, Marcus and Millichap doesn't have it listed on the website. When we called them Thursday, they told us the last record they have of the property being on the market was more than a decade ago.

Regardless, Treadwell determined Sangha violated the Chapter 11 plan since he didn't hire the broker within the 10-day period.

"It's time to put an end to this, so the motion to dismiss is granted," Treadwell said.

Gordon also told Judge Treadwell there are several code violations in the building. He mentioned the bottom floor of the building floods during a substantial rain, and said wiring was ripped out of the walls.

Code Enforcement Director JT Ricketson said in a phone call Thursday afternoon they served a search warrant several months ago. He says they found probable code violations, but would not confirm what they were. Ricketson says his department will need to serve another search warrant once there's a new owner.

Now, the property will go to a receivership. That means someone else appointed by the court will take control of the hotel and sell it. So far, there's no word on whether it will go on the traditional market, or up for auction.

Thursday, we asked Mayor Lester Miller if the county would step in and buy the property. In a text, he responded: