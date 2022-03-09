'Frankly, it's unprecedented': Macon Water Authority approves new budget, raises rates by 25 cents

It's to battle the cost of inflation. The biggest cost increase is with chemicals needed to treat the water.

MACON, Ga. — Changes are coming to water bills across Macon-Bibb in the next couple months. The Macon Water Authority is fighting inflation, and raising rates for the next year.

One day soon, when you pay your water bill, you'll need an extra quarter. They're raising rates by $.25 to fight inflation.

"Frankly it's unprecedented. I've never seen such a specifically increase in chemicals," said Macon Water Authority Executive Director Joey Leverette.

Leverette says the main cost increase is with the chemicals needed to treat the water.

"Increased cost for our materials and labor cost increased. And certainly supply chain issues had something to do with it, too. It's been quite a challenge," Leverette said.

They did try to save a bit of money here and there, but they couldn't cut back on those chemicals. They keep the water safe, Leverette says. The authority decided to cut ties with some outside contractors.

"When you have rising costs you certainly tighten your budget, tighten your belt a little bit to save where you can. We're trying to do as much as we can in house so we don't utilize contractors," Leverette said.

In 2023, they're working with about $46 million in the budget, compared to $40 million in 2022. They plan to continue improving their stormwater program with specific project addressing drainage downtown and in south Bibb.

"We've developed several significant projects, big projects, that are on the horizon. Particularly, there's one in south Bibb County. We have several smaller projects that are equally as important," Leverette said.