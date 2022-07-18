Planning a wedding? Here's what experts say you should consider now.

After a pandemic pause, a surge in new couples planning weddings means high demand and higher prices amid record inflation. Here are some tips to save.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Millions of couples are now searching for the right way to say "I do" after the pandemic led ceremonies to be postponed.

According to the wedding planning site The Knot, 2.6 million couples are expected to marry this year - up 400,000 from what's typical in the country.

The wedding boom comes amid record-high inflation, supply chain issues, and labor shortages that are driving up costs.

High demand is also leading more venues to fill.

Rachel Martin was browsing at Bride City Shows' Columbia Expo Sunday, after getting engaged earlier this year.

"We're not getting married until October of next year," Martin said, "and it was the last weekend that this venue had available in October, so like stuff does get booked super quickly."

Rentals, caterers, and florists are among those affected, and that includes the furniture rental company PR Design.

"We have had to raise prices for delivery, you know, just based on gas, labor, stuff like that," Account Executive Morgan Arvoy said. "So, prices are definitely a little bit higher than they normally are."

So, what can couples do?

The Knot suggests financial planning, discussing "must haves" and considering a weekday ceremony.

"Sometimes people think, oh, we can wait until the last minute for certain vendors, but it's not really true these days. You need to go ahead and secure your vendors," Bonnie Brunt, owner of Bonnie Brunt Cakes, said. "This past spring was the busiest spring that we have had in 12 years."

Despite the challenge, vendors and couples agree - the reward is worth it.

"Things can be stressful, but just try to really enjoy it and soak it in because these are special moments," Meghan Sonatore, who is engaged, said.