LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — We're in the middle of a near-record run of heat for May, but trying to keep cool now doesn't mean getting slammed by a high power bill later.

"Horrible. Hot. We've had my air conditioner on probably for the last two weeks," Carol Collins said.

Collins says keeping her house cool costs a pretty penny.

"Mine is usually around $225," Collins said.

This story already has a lot of people talking. On Facebook, one person said that their bill is as much as $300 per month, and someone else says their air conditioner runs nonstop, so what can you do to make sure you are keeping your bill low?

"I keep all my fans running, the curtains are pulled to keep the sun out and the heat out," Collins said.

John Kraft with Georgia Power says what Collins does, plus keeping your air filters clean, can help you save some dough too.

"Make sure vents and registers are clear from furniture and drapes, you can even trim bushes from the outside units to make sure they are getting good airflow as well," Kraft said.

Kraft recommends keeping your thermostat on 78 to save yourself from a surprising power bill.

"If you have a programmable thermostat, make the most of that by getting it set, letting it adjust the temperature for savings while you are at work for 10 or 12 hours a day, or while you are on vacation for instance," Kraft said.

Another tip, make sure you keep your doors closed as much as possible to keep the cold air inside.

"Mainly I try to keep it at 76, because I think even when you lower it, it really does not cool the house anymore, it just makes the air conditioner run more," Collins said.

