How to save money on gas amid rising prices

ATLANTA — Many drivers have likely noticed they're paying more for gas than they were just a few years ago, with supply chain issues coupling with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine causing oil prices to increase.
Luckily, AAA is offering a variety of tips for drivers to help them save fuel as the price at the pump continues to intensify.
The company added that on Thursday the average price for gas in the state of Georgia was $3.60 per gallon.
While drivers can't control that price, AAA mentioned some changes Georgians are making to save at the pump:
- 34% are driving less often
- 23% are driving shorter distances
- 23% are participating in fuel rewards programs
- 21% are doing combined trips
Other money-saving tips include:
- Shopping around for gas prices. You can do this through platforms like the AAA Mobile App or even GasBuddy.
- Pay for gas with cash instead of a credit card. You might not realize it but some retailers actually charge extra for customers who pay with their card.
- Enroll in a fuel savings program.
How to save fuel as you drive:
- Make sure your vehicle is maintained and at optimal fuel economy.
- Combine errands to limit driving time and extra trips.
- Take it slow. AAA said fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.
- Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving, as things like acceleration and speeding will reduce your fuel economy as well.