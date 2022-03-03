How to save money on gas amid rising prices

AAA is offering a variety of tips for drivers to help save fuel as the price at the pump continues to intensify.

ATLANTA — Many drivers have likely noticed they're paying more for gas than they were just a few years ago, with supply chain issues coupling with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine causing oil prices to increase.

Luckily, AAA is offering a variety of tips for drivers to help them save fuel as the price at the pump continues to intensify.

The company added that on Thursday the average price for gas in the state of Georgia was $3.60 per gallon.

While drivers can't control that price, AAA mentioned some changes Georgians are making to save at the pump:

34% are driving less often

23% are driving shorter distances

23% are participating in fuel rewards programs

21% are doing combined trips

Other money-saving tips include:

Shopping around for gas prices. You can do this through platforms like the AAA Mobile App or even GasBuddy.

Pay for gas with cash instead of a credit card. You might not realize it but some retailers actually charge extra for customers who pay with their card.

Enroll in a fuel savings program.

How to save fuel as you drive: