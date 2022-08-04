Need help with your taxes? You might want to check out this session with the IRS

The IRS will open its Taxpayer Assistance Center in Atlanta for a rare Saturday session

ATLANTA — The IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center in Atlanta will offer a rare Saturday session this weekend to help guide through this challenging tax season.

Across the country, many have already received their refund while others are struggling to file their returns due to changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stimulus checks and child tax credits have helped many stay afloat during the pandemic. But, what was a financial boost can also be a challenge at tax time.

“It's been a difficult and challenging tax season for a lot of folks with a lot of different questions,” said Aaron Riley, spokesperson for the IRS.

Getting answers from an overwhelmed IRS can be frustrating. But on Saturday, the agency will open the Atlanta Taxpayer Assistance Center at 401 W. Peachtree Street NW from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

However, Riley said not to expect top to bottom tax preparation. Instead, he noted the sessions will be helpful "if you have issues you don't know how to resolve or questions that are preventing you from filing, if they have an error on last year's return or they've got a letter that from the IRS.”

Last year, the IRS issued advanced payments to anyone who qualified for the child tax credit. Riley explained those payments have resulted in a lot of questions from taxpayers.

“If they feel they didn't receive the full amount that they're due, they can reconcile that with what's called the recovery rebate credit,” he explained. “It's not too late to receive the full amount they’re due.