ATLANTA — So you've already filed your taxes and you're watching the mailbox. The big question you've got: "Where's my refund?"

Not to fret. You can find out fairly easily.

You'll need a few things in hand first:

Your social security number Your filing status -- whether you filed as Single, Married filing jointly or Married filing separately The EXACT AMOUNT of your refund. This last part is important. The feds use this as part of a way to help identify you, as opposed to someone who may have stolen your identity. You'll have that information on your copy of your tax form.

Once you have that information, just visit the IRS refund page: http://www.irs.gov/refunds

The only catch -- if you mailed in your tax forms, four weeks will have to have gone by. If you filed electronically, you will have to have waited at least 24 hours after you filed before you check that system.

Most IRS refunds take less than 21 days. Sometimes, they may take longer.

If you have filed electronically and it has been longer than that, or if it has been more than six weeks since you mailed your tax forms in -- or if the 'Where's My Refund' page tells you to call, then you should call the IRS and talk to a representative.

Individuals can call 800-829-1040 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., local time.

Businesses should call 800-829-4933, also between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., local time.

If you have special circumstances or other situations, like estate or gift taxes, excise taxes or need help for the hearing impaired, please visit the IRS telephone assistance page for more information: http://www.irs.gov/help/telephone-assistance

GEORGIA STATE TAX REFUNDS

For Georgia state refunds, it may take a bit longer.

Once again, you'll need:

Your Social Security Number The EXACT AMOUNT of your refund

Refunds for state taxes may take up to 90 days to process, though many times, they may be processed sooner.

If you need to get help from state tax officials, you can call 877-423-6711 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or visit the Department of Revenue's Georgia Tax Center Help page for more information:

http://dor.georgia.gov/georgia-tax-center-help

