GREENSBORO, N.C. — “Criminals seize every opportunity.” Those aren't my words. IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said to them.



The IRS is warning you: The criminals are out for your money. On top of the list is your stimulus payment. The warning from the IRS website says, “Criminals are continuing to use the Covid-19 economic impact payments as cover for schemes to steal personal information and money.”

IRS GET MY PAYMENT

So, how are they doing that? In so many ways. But it starts with them contacting you.

“Any time there is money involved, scammers will come out. And they follow the headlines just like we do. Anytime you unsolicited phone calls, emails, texts for the pin number, your ss number or the card number, do not respond,” reminds AARP Fraud Watch Network Director Amy Nofziger.

The caller, text message or email may claim to be the IRS, the Social Security Administration, or the bank (of course scammers can branch out, so be aware!)

They're trying to trick you by saying, “They can help you get your payment faster, or there's been fraud with your payment and they’re trying to help you.” Don't fall for it. If you get a call, a text an email, don't respond. Instead, look up the number to the bank or social security office and call or go online yourself.

Don’t be fooled. Know the facts:



*The bank, the IRS, the Social Security Administration-- they don't contact you and ask for your information.



*You never have to pay to get your stimulus payment