MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Cashier

Location: Macon

Job ID: 3904950612

Requirements: Must be at least 18 years old

Job Duties: The Cashier is responsible for taking payments and assisting guests as they enter or exit the property. Ensures proper ticket handling and guest payments while delivering service that exceeds customer/client’s expectations.

------------

Job Title: Sales Person

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 3897072684

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: Greet customers; Help customers find what they want; Answer customer questions; Keep current with sales and promotions; Use basic computer skills; Clean work areas; Will sale mobile homes

------------

Job Title: Hotel Clerk

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 3886581626

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Applicants must have at least 6 months experience.

Applicants must be at least 21.

Applicants must hold a Regular driving license.

Job Duties: Greet and registered guests; Assign rooms to guests; Verify customer credit; Determine customer payment methods; Contact housekeeping or maintenance staff when guests report problems; Make and confirmed reservations; Issue room keys and instructions to bellhops; Direct guests to room or other points of interest; Keep records of room availability and guest account using computer

------------

Job Title: Meter Reader

Location: Perry

Job ID: 3896992254

Requirements: Must have a High school diploma or GED; must have valid Georgia driver’s license

Job Duties: Responsibilities include following an assigned route and documenting the meter readings for all the customers in an assigned route. You will also be responsible for ensuring that the water meters are functioning properly and reporting any irregularities.

------------

------------

Job Title: Front Desk Receptionist

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 3896422594

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma and at least three years of exp.

Job Duties: This is a secretarial/receptionist position in a fast paced psychological practice. Tasks include: answering phones, making appointments, inputting new client information, checking in clients, preparing new client forms/checking completed forms for accuracy, interacting with clients in a professional manner, maintaining therapists schedules, collecting copays, taking accurate messages, checking voicemail, copying, filing, scanning, organizing, ordering supplies, etc. It is also important to be familiar with using scheduling software, Microsoft Word, and Microsoft Excel.

------------

Job Title: Manager

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 3899971246

Requirements: Applicants must have a High school diploma and one year of experience.

Job Duties: Supervise and coordinate operations of the theatre to achieve goals. Provide leadership and development, and communicate expectations to all associates in a professional and safe work environment.

------------

Job Title: Maintenance Technician

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 3912164787

Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent certification required and a minimum of five (5) years full-time, wage earning experience in general maintenance, construction or related area. Completion of equivalent technical or trade school course may be substituted for two years of the required vocational experience.

Job Duties: Surveys assigned jobs and ensures that sufficient and proper materials and tools are on hand to complete work; directs work, provides technical assistance and performs inspections of work performed by detainee maintenance staff; performs preventive, corrective, and emergency maintenance; operates equipment and machinery related to assigned area; may perform carpentry work in repairing or replacing doors, windows, walls, flooring, roofing and any other work pertaining to wood structures; may perform plumbing, heating and air conditioning work in repairing furnaces, duct work, air conditioners, piping, instrument controls, wash basins, toilet facilities, or any other related work requiring these skills.

