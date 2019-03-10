MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Evening Janitor

Location: Macon

Job ID: 3850590932

Job Duties: Maintain safety procedures by handling cleaning equipment and supplies according to company protocols, clean floors by sweeping, mopping, scrubbing, or vacuuming, empty trash and replacing trash bags, clean and stock restrooms, breakrooms, and other areas, dust furniture, walls, and equipment, and polish windows and other surfaces as assigned.

------------

Job Title: Electronic & Instrumentation Specialist

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 3870704201

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Minimum of five (5) years' experience related to corrective repairs & process improvement on factory equipment. Requires Technical School training or OJT documented training, and have experience working with I/O, computer integration of PLC's, sequence of operation, automation process controls, working knowledge of the current NEC and AutoCAD is a plus.

Job Duties: Maintain, service and repair electrical, electronic and electro-mechanical components, systems and controls of advanced machine tools, industrial process equipment, autoclave processes, HMI, VFD, recorders, timers, lathes, transducers, motors (DC/AC), CNC, Robotics and Non-Destructive test components and equipment.

------------

Job Title: Construction Electrician

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 3871068881

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Applicants must have at least 6 months experience.

Applicants must be at least 21.

Applicants must hold a Regular driving license.

Applicant must have own common electrical hand tools.

Job Duties: Install, maintain, and repair electrical equipment such as generators, transformers, switchboards, controllers, circuit breakers, motors, heating units, conduit systems, fixtures, wall sockets, plugs, switches, connect wires to circuit breakers, transformers, outlets, electrical components, and electrical systems.

------------

Job Title: Technologist Medical I

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 3868119317

Education: BS in Medical Technology preferred; or BS/BA in Chemistry or Biology, or Associates degree in a Laboratory Science or Medical Technology, or previously qualified as a Technologist under 42 CFR 493. 1433 published in March 14, 1990.

Requirements: Minimum of 1 year of clinical laboratory experience in highly complex testing

Job Duties: Follow the laboratory's procedures for specimen handling and processing, and analyze specimens using approved testing procedures, and report and maintain records of patients’ test results.

--------------

Job Title: Haul Truck Driver

Location: Macon

Job ID: 3879127256

Job Duties: Drive/operate heavy equipment vehicles to move rock product to selected intake crushing/screening sites and deposit loads into intake areas, accountable for the safe and timely transportation of such loads, operate service equipment, and perform maintenance on equipment.

------------

Job Title: Personal Care Aide

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 3881496739

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must be 21 years and older, and possess a valid Driver’s license and current auto insurance. In addition, applicants must have internet access. CNA is preferred but not required.

Job Duties: Supervision for safety and assistance to the client in activities of daily living to maintain the client in their home and in the community.

------------

Job Title: Warehouse Person (Loader)

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 3876883042

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18 years of age.

Job Duties: Selecting designated packages of products from the warehouse and loading them into the bays of trucks and unload returned products and pallets from truck.

------------

Job Title: Dining Center Utility

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 3874711074

Job Duties: Clean kitchen, washes pots & pans, sweep and mop floors, clean and re-stock serving areas, provide superior customer service, and maintain a friendly, helpful attitude with both co-workers and customers.

