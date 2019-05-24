MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority has announced a job fair in June that will help staff several warehouses and distribution centers in the county, including Amazon and Tyson.

According to a news release, it will happen Tuesday, June 4 at the Anderson Conference Center on Eisenhower Parkway from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They ask that you bring resumes, be prepared for onsite interviews and dress appropriately.

The companies that will be there include Amazon, Tyson Foods, FedEx, Tractor Supply Company and more.

