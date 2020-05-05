MACON, Ga. — Millions of people received their stimulus check payments on April 15 and the days following, but there are still large groups who say they haven't.

Viewers have continued to ask questions, so here are the answers from financial advisor Sherri Goss.

Q: If you could please find some information for those who filed taxes with H&R Block who've been using the Emerald Card, will we be receiving our stimulus checks on the Emerald Card?

A: "H&R Block has a bunch of really good information for customers out there and I was reading this morning, this was updated April 22, that they're working hard with the IRS to get everyone's stimulus checks posted on their Emerald Cards, but it's taking a bit of a lag."

Q: "[A Central Georgia man] found out he fathered a child in Arizona about six years after the fact and he's been paying child support to catch up. Child support in Arizona say they're going to garnish his stimulus check because of the back child support. Can they actually do that?"

A: "They can do that. That is the case where they will garnish a stimulus check."

Q: "In the case that someone gets a check for a dead relative, what is the best thing for them to do?"

A: "As of today, there is no way to send it back, they have not come out with any instruction on how to do that, so they're just gonna have to hang onto the checks until that information becomes clear."

Q: "But again for people who want to know, the answer is do not cash it?"

A: "Do not cash the check, right."

Q: "I heard someone say on the news that if we get social security with direct deposit that we didn't need to do anything and that it would automatically go to our accounts. Is this right? Do I need to do something else?"

A: "Absolutely true, and the IRS website has been improved over the last two weeks. A really important point about today is today is the deadline for adding dependents if you are on social security only and you do not file tax returns, they will not know that you have dependents."

Q: "Sam [Dawkins] says, 'I'm on disability and I have been since 2012, and today I got my regular deposit, but nothing else. No stimulus check."

A: "So people that were on social security disability and have direct deposit, they started getting stimulus payments on April 29, so just last week. So there's a lag I'm seeing all over the place with these payments."

Q: "My wife and I both receive social security benefits. I got my stimulus deposited into our account in late April, but so far, nothing for my wife who also qualifies for the $1,200."

A: "If they're both on the same type of social security, they should both be getting it the same exact way. The only thing that is different is if someone is on social security disability, those payments started going out on April 29, and if someone is on SSI or VA benefits, those payments don't go out until mid-May."

Still have a question? Email it to us at news@13wmaz.com.

RELATED: State board of education accepts more than $411 million in COVID-19 relief funds

RELATED: New York City man stole $12,000 worth of coronavirus stimulus checks from mailboxes

RELATED: What can you do if your stimulus check was for the wrong amount?