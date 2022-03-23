Mavis Tire Supply enters settlement for alleged 'deceptive acts,' ordered to issue refunds to Georgia customers

The company is required to pay nearly $300,000 following alleged "deceptive acts."

ATLANTA — Mavis Tire Supply has entered a settlement, and some Georgia customers are entitled to compensation.

The LLC entered a settlement with the Georgia Department of Law on March 15, the Office of the Attorney General said in a press release. Mavis Tire Supply "engaged in unlawful and deceptive practices in the course of its vehicle repairs and its sale of automotive parts," according to the office.

Mavis Tire Supply is required to pay restitution of $15,804.63 to identified consumers, pay an additional $80,000 into a consumer claim fund for non-identified consumers who may have suffered damage. The company must also implement "remedial measures" to ensure compliance with the Fair Business Practices Act, the office said. The LLC must also pay $150,000 in civil penalties, plus an additional $50,000 if the company violates the term of the settlement between now and Dec. 31, 2024.

The office said that the LLC allegedly informed customers that their vehicles required expensive repairs or parts when they were not needed. The company allegedly also represented vehicle parts as new when there were actually used or not of the model promised or even required for the vehicle, the office said.

Customers complained that the business did poor or incomplete work, sometimes leading to problems for their vehicles. Mavis Tire Supply then allegedly failed to resolve these problems despite having promised to do additional work or provide refunds, according to the office. Some customers complained that the company's employees often suggested additional expensive procedures to fix the problems that their own maintenance caused.

Refunds

Customers who purchased parts or paid for services with Mavis Tire Supply within the state of Georgia may be entitled to compensation. In order to qualify, customers must meet a trio of requirements, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

Customers must have purchased parts or paid for services before March 15.

Customers must have previously filed a complaint with the company directly, the Consumer Protection Division, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) or another regulatory agency (federal or state).

Customers must have not received a previous refund, restitution or settlement from the company.

To apply, customers should fill out and submit a prescribed claim form and supporting documentation to the Consumer Protection Division. The forms must be postmarked or faxed no later than 5 p.m. on June 13 to be considered. If approved for compensation, the Consumer Protection Division will send restitution checks through the United States First Class Mail.

The claim form can be downloaded here.

Claims and supporting documentation should be submitted by mail, overnight delivery or fax to:

Georgia Department of Law - Consumer Protection Division

ATTN: Mavis Tire Restitution Program

2 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE, Suite 356

Atlanta, GA 30334-9077