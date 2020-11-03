MACON, Ga. — The Monster drink company says a Byron metal shop is stealing their energy.

Monster Energy Company filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday accusing Master Metalworks of violating their trademark.

Their suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Macon, includes photos that show Master Metalworks using an "M" logo nearly identical to the energy drink's "claw" trademark.

Monster's lawsuit says they trademarked their M claw in 2003.

They argue that Master Metalworks is trying to profit off their success and convince customers that the two companies are connected.

They claim that they sent Master letters in October and December ordering them to stop using the logo, but the Byron company never responded.

Monster is asking a federal judge to order Master to stop using the M logo and to order the company to pay up to $2 million for every trademark violation.

The lawsuit estimates Monster's worldwide revenue at $6 billion a year and says they are the nation's best-selling energy drink.

Master Metalworks is located on Chapman Road in Byron. According to their Facebook profile, they specialize in welding and fabrication, including wrought iron, gates, grills, and other metal products.

13WMAZ reached out to Master Metalworks in Byron. They have not returned the phone call.

