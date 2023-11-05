What are the top gifts for Mother's Day this year? RetailMeNot reveals 2023 trends

According to RetailMeNot, flowers, greeting cards, jewelry and candy are among the most popular Mother's Day gifts.

CLEVELAND — For the second consecutive year, Mother's Day spending across the United States is increasing. But what are the most popular gifts? RetailMeNot says flowers once again have topped the list.

Top Mother's Day gifts for 2023, according to RetailMeNot:

Flowers: 52%

Greeting cards: 39%

Jewelry: 35%

Candy: 34%

Clothing: 27%

Beauty & skincare: 25%

Food & beverage: 24%

Personal service (e.g., spa service, self-care): 17%

Home & garden: 16%

Home & decor: 14%

Electronics: 10%

Home appliances: 8%

Travel experience: 7%

Other: 5%

According to RetailMeNot, 62% of adults in the U.S. are planning on buying a gift for someone on Mother's Day.

RetailMeNot also says that this year there are supposed to be more deals on Mother's Day gifts. Trends show that flowers will be an average of 21% off leading up to Mother's Day and jewelry will be marked down an average of 14% in May.

However, this year shoppers are continuing to spend more. On average, shoppers will spend $300 on Mother's Day gifts, up $134 from last year.

