Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.



Job Title: General Labor

Location: Macon

Job ID: 3334196385

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and two years of experience

This position is an entry level operator position in the Paper Mill. This position is responsible for making equipment adjustments, cleaning the equipment/ facility, and performing other designated tasks in a safe and efficient manner in accordance to the standard operating procedures (SOP).

Job Title: Custodian

Location: Milledgeville

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and five years of experience

Job ID: 3338441874

Will entail cleaning and maintenance of two buildings, outside entrances, walkways and back yard. Needs to have a basic knowledge of minor repairs and troubleshooting issues within the building to include bathrooms and kitchen. Knowledge of buffing and waxing floors also a plus.

Job Title: Crawlspace Technician

Location: Dublin

Pay: $12.00 – $14.00hr

Requirements: Applicants must have a HS diploma/GED, be at least 21 years old, driver’s license and one year of experience

Job ID: 3338500674

* Identify moisture and mold in crawlspaces

* Remove moisture and mold from crawlspaces

* Cleans crawlspaces

* Transport removed materials for disposal

* Follow safety procedures

* Comply with federal waste disposal regulations

* Transport contaminated waste to designated locations

* Operate machines and equipment

* Clean contaminated equipment

Job Title: Senior Hardware Technician

Location: Warner Robins

Required: HS diploma

Job ID: 3334471255

Responsible for the installation, testing, monitoring, maintenance and certification of network equipment; associated ancillary electronic equipment and wiring per engineering specifications and operational procedures, both in technical facilities as well as on customer property in accordance with published Client Business standards.

Job Title: PT Key Carrier

Location: Byron

Pay: Competitive

Requirements:HS diploma/GED, 18 years or older and one year of experience

Job ID: 3341649110

Supervise the store team to achieve sales objectives, leading store team in all store activities, maintaining store policy and procedures, and assuming responsibility for the operations and merchandising functions of the store.

Job Title: Warehouse Specialist

Location: Macon

Pay: $14.65HR

Requirements: 18 years of age or older and one year of distribution warehouse exp.

Job ID: 3338267954

A Warehouse Specialist selects product and loads trucks, moving product between the loading dock and the warehouse and moving product within the warehouse.

Job Title: Membership Sales Manager

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Job ID: 3319420392

Develops membership sales strategy within assigned territory; leads sales

initiatives to achieve/exceed revenue projections and raise awareness locally;

attend public relations events to promote Membership; speak at group presentations

and develop affinity partners; develop business plans.

Job Title: Conveyor Mechanic

Location: Dublin

Pay: $16hr

Requirement: Must have HS diploma/ged, driver’s license and three years of experience

Job ID: 3339449914

* Maintain equipment for conveyors.

* Experience with motors, air compressors.

* Make repairs

* Install machinery

* Make minor adjustments to equipment and machinery

* Take apart equipment to make repairs

* Replace worn and broken parts

* Perform preventive maintenance

* Inspect parts for damage

* Reassemble equipment

Job Title: Hotel Housekeeper

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Six months of experience

Job ID: 3326771360

The main primary focus of the Housekeeper is to clean guest rooms on a daily basis taking the effort to thoroughly ensure the rooms are properly cleaned, disinfected, organized and passes all management and brand expectations and inspections.

Job Title: Press Technician Unwind

Location: Perry

Pay: Competitive

Education: HS diploma/GED and one (1) year of experience

Job ID: 3339233054

Operate and maintain unwind/rewind of press.