Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

Job Title: Diesel Mechanic

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3207214440

Education: A High school diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Must have be at least 21 years of age and have a valid driving license, and have 5 years of experience as a Diesel mechanic for Diesel trucks and construction equipment.

Job Duties: Performs scheduled preventative maintenance and necessary repairs to trucks (light and heavy), trailers, heavy construction equipment, forklifts, and various other equipment. The Mechanic is also responsible for working with the Dispatcher and Drivers to get trucks back on the road quickly.

Job Title: Administrative Assistant/Loan Support

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3346529096

Education: A High school diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Must have 2 years of experience.

Job Duties: Assists the Regional President and/or Community President with various administrative duties such as administering, closing and servicing consumer, residential, and commercial loans, assists loan officers with activities such as extension of new and renewed loans, and obtains credit information, and ensures sufficiency of loan collateral.

Job Title: Delivery Driver, Courier

Location: Macon

Pay: $10.15 Hour

Job ID: 33594453676

Education: A High school diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 21 years old and hold a valid driving license.

Job Duties: Deliver radiopharmaceuticals in a timely and efficient manner to clients.

Job Title: Construction Laborer

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: Based on Experience

Job ID: 3342974040

Job Duties: Applicants should be familiar with all aspects of the construction field. Qualified candidates will have worked as a laborer on construction sites. Experience in paving, milling, asphalt, concrete or pipe laying is required for this position. Weekends may be required as well. Pay for this position is based on experience and knowledge. This is a full time position with a chance for overtime and pay is weekly.

Job Title: General Laborer

Location: Dublin

Pay: $8.50 Hour

Job ID: 3277647882

Education: A High school diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: Clean and Vacuum Pools, Deliver Chemicals to Pools, Work on Service Truck, Building Pools, and other duties as assigned.

Job Title: Lead Electrician

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: $13.00-$18.00 Hour

Job ID: 3346506306

Education: A High school diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Must have 3 years’ experience and a valid driving license.

Job Duties: Looking for an experienced, talented and professional electrician with excellent verbal and customer service skills. We are a growing company looking for someone who can troubleshoot and install work on various types of jobs. The work will consist of residential service calls, new construction, remodeling, and some commercial work. Pay and benefits will be based on your experience and job performance.

Job Title: HVAC Technician I/II

Location: Macon

Pay: $15.37-$16.63

Job ID: 3348762828

Education: High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 21 years old and hold a valid driving license, and have 4 years of experience.

Job Duties: The HVAC Technician I/II is responsible for installing, repairing, and servicing heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning.

Job Title: Clamp Operator

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: $11.00 Hour

Job ID: 3345466596

Education: High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18 and preferred to hold forklift certification.

Job Duties: Load and unloaded materials, move materials on worksites, move material using heavy equipment, and maintain production sheets.

Title: Retail Management

Location: Dublin

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3360698725

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: Open the store a minimum of two days per week; close the store a minimum of two days per week. Authorize and sign for refunds and overrides; count register; deposit money in bank. • Assist in ensuring the financial integrity of the store through strict cashier accountability, key control, and adherence to company security practices and cash control procedures. Manage store in Store Manager’s absence.

Job Title: Area Store Manager Trainee

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3343146260

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Three (3) years of practical supervisory experience in a retail, sales, rental, or loan environment, OR a related equivalent combination of education, training and experience which provides pre-requisite knowledge, skills and abilities for this position.

Job Duties: Hiring, training, and retention of a top team of Sales Associates, promoting superior customer service by ensuring associates are greeting and assisting customers, and responding to customer inquiries and complaints in a professional and timely manner.