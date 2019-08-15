Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Warehouse Specialist (Part Time Order Selector)

Location: Macon

Job ID: 3712312643

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of distribution warehouse experience including operation of reach truck, pallet jack & forklift.

Job Duties: Selecting product and loading trucks (i.e., moving product between the loading dock and the warehouse and moving product within the warehouse) with a high degree of accuracy and great sense of urgency while meeting established guidelines.

--------

Job Title: Accounting Manager

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 3702328233

Education: Application must have at least a Bachelor’s degree and fives of experience.

Job Duties: This position performs highly technical financial and accounting analysis of the City’s assets, liabilities and enterprises, which includes Water, Sewer, and Solid Waste. This position also administers the City’s debt portfolio including new issuances, refunding and annual debt service.

--------

Job Title: Executive Assistant/Marketing Coordinator

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 3712724573

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a Bachelor’s degree and two years of experience.

Job Duties: Responsible for a variety of administrative functions in support of the President/CEO and Marketing Department. Provides executive, administrative, and development support to the President/CEO and Board of Directors, as well as the Senior Leadership Team and other bank officers. Assists the Director of Marketing in implementation of all marketing department initiatives.

--------

Job Title: Cook/Kitchen Preparation Worker

Location: Byron

Job ID: 3724901565

Education: Application must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: Cook and prepare a variety of food products including meats, seafood, poultry, salads, desserts, vegetables, sauces, stocks, breads and other food products using a variety of equipment and utensils according to the Daily Prep Requirements. Insure recipe measurements are accurate and food is of an acceptable quality.

--------

Job Title: Employment Officer

Location: Macon

Job ID: 3721991102

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a Bachelor’s degree and five years of experience.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old.

Applicants must have a valid Regular driving license.

Job Duties: Performs professional administrative work involving the implementation and coordination of employment services and/or programs, such as recruitment, selection testing and criteria, interviewing, and placement.

--------

Job Title: Sales

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 3713435323

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have a Regular Driving license.

Applicant must have at least two years of sales experience.

Job Duties: Greet customers, present and sell manufactured homes.

--------

Job Title: Route Driver-Class B CDL License Required

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 3721719012

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must possess a valid Class B CDL.

Applicants must be 21 years of age.

Job Duties: Responsible for operation of a grease collection truck to collect cooking oil, a fat and bone collection truck for removal of raw material from customer locations, and a pump truck to collect waste cooking oil.

--------

Job Title: Building Maintenance Construction Worker

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 3728237329

Education: High school diploma or GED required.

Requirements: Applicants must have a Regular Driving license.

Applicants must have a current Refrigerant Type I certification.

Applicants must have at least two years of experience in construction and building maintenance.

Job Duties: Perform supervisory, skilled and manual work functions associated with construction, and maintenance and repair, of county facilities, buildings, equipment and grounds.

