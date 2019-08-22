MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Field Interviewer

Location: Macon

Pay: $15.43hr

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, 21 years old and valid driver’s license

Job ID: 3743491917

*Making in-person contact with selected households to discuss the study, answer questions and obtain participation

*Collecting confidential information and administering the NSDUH interview

*Working a fluid schedule of approximately 20-25 hours a week, mostly evenings and weekends (both Saturday and Sunday), when work is available

*Independently managing administrative duties, including participating in conference calls and completing online trainings

Job Title: Customer Service Manager

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Negotiable

Requirements: Associate’s degree and two years of experience

Job ID: 3732535011

Responsible for issuing business occupation certificates and licenses, recording and maintaining various billing information including hotel/motel taxes, liquor taxes, and water, sewer, and refuse billing.

-------------

Job Title: Gas Service Worker

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: $11.78hr

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and valid driver’s license

Job ID: 3744752376

Assists in resolving issues between stores and vendors such as missing/lost items, defective goods and warranty issues on products needed; negotiates with representatives and manufacturers; process claims and verify warranty information.

-------------

Job Title: Merchandiser

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, valid driver’s license and at least 18 years old

Job ID: 3735646529

Position is responsible for product merchandising within large volume stores (Grocery, etc.). This includes stocking shelves, rotating shelved product, setting up displays, stocking and rotating products in coolers, organizing and rotating products in storage rooms, and moving products from storage to the sales floor.

-------------

Job Title: Raw Material Handler

Location: Macon

Pay: $12.00 - $13.25

Requirements: One year of experience and at least 18 years old

Job ID: 3744956176

* Set up and operated machines to mix materials, blend materials.

* Weigh and measure materials, ingredients, products.

* Test samples of materials or products

* Read and followed work orders

* Start machines

* Observe production

-------------

Job Title: Material Handler

Location: Perry

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED

Job ID: 3739280411

The material handler (clamp truck driver) is to ensure that all materials are moved effectively in the plant, unload raw materials and properly stage materials within the facility using a powered fork truck.

-------------

Job Title: Service Advisor

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Education: HS diploma/GED, two years of experience, valid driver’s license and at least 20 years old

Job ID: 3503256788

Will be required to run service tickets when equipment is picked up which involves handling cash and doing credit card transactions.

-------------

Job Title: Utility Systems Technician

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED

Job ID: 3745288276

Inspects and compiles data on power lines, electric utility equipment, and telecommunication facilities attached to utility poles in the right-of-way.

RELATED: Need a side gig? 2020 US Census begins hiring campaign

RELATED: Lowe's cuts store jobs as it seeks to outsource workers

RELATED: Central Georgia athletes go from paychecks to game days

RELATED: Jet-maintenance company's Macon facility receives certification