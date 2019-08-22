MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.
Job Title: Field Interviewer
Location: Macon
Pay: $15.43hr
Requirements: HS diploma/GED, 21 years old and valid driver’s license
Job ID: 3743491917
*Making in-person contact with selected households to discuss the study, answer questions and obtain participation
*Collecting confidential information and administering the NSDUH interview
*Working a fluid schedule of approximately 20-25 hours a week, mostly evenings and weekends (both Saturday and Sunday), when work is available
*Independently managing administrative duties, including participating in conference calls and completing online trainings
Job Title: Customer Service Manager
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: Negotiable
Requirements: Associate’s degree and two years of experience
Job ID: 3732535011
Responsible for issuing business occupation certificates and licenses, recording and maintaining various billing information including hotel/motel taxes, liquor taxes, and water, sewer, and refuse billing.
-------------
Job Title: Gas Service Worker
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: $11.78hr
Requirements: HS diploma/GED and valid driver’s license
Job ID: 3744752376
Assists in resolving issues between stores and vendors such as missing/lost items, defective goods and warranty issues on products needed; negotiates with representatives and manufacturers; process claims and verify warranty information.
-------------
Job Title: Merchandiser
Location: Dublin
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: HS diploma/GED, valid driver’s license and at least 18 years old
Job ID: 3735646529
Position is responsible for product merchandising within large volume stores (Grocery, etc.). This includes stocking shelves, rotating shelved product, setting up displays, stocking and rotating products in coolers, organizing and rotating products in storage rooms, and moving products from storage to the sales floor.
-------------
Job Title: Raw Material Handler
Location: Macon
Pay: $12.00 - $13.25
Requirements: One year of experience and at least 18 years old
Job ID: 3744956176
* Set up and operated machines to mix materials, blend materials.
* Weigh and measure materials, ingredients, products.
* Test samples of materials or products
* Read and followed work orders
* Start machines
* Observe production
-------------
Job Title: Material Handler
Location: Perry
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: HS diploma/GED
Job ID: 3739280411
The material handler (clamp truck driver) is to ensure that all materials are moved effectively in the plant, unload raw materials and properly stage materials within the facility using a powered fork truck.
-------------
Job Title: Service Advisor
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: Competitive
Education: HS diploma/GED, two years of experience, valid driver’s license and at least 20 years old
Job ID: 3503256788
Will be required to run service tickets when equipment is picked up which involves handling cash and doing credit card transactions.
-------------
Job Title: Utility Systems Technician
Location: Dublin
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: HS diploma/GED
Job ID: 3745288276
Inspects and compiles data on power lines, electric utility equipment, and telecommunication facilities attached to utility poles in the right-of-way.
