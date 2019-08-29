MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Custodian

Location: Perry

Pay: $10.41

Requirements: Six months of experience and a valid driver’s license

Job ID: 3756283084

Will perform unskilled work functions associated with cleaning and maintaining county buildings and facilities.

------------

Job Title: Executive Secretary

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and five years of experience

Job ID: 3766329368

* Organizes office operations and procedures for the efficient flow of work within the administrative office as well as the integration of interdepartmental workflow and sequence.

* May take and transcribe dictation, in addition to performing oftentimes advanced clerical and administrative duties. Establishes uniform correspondence procedures and style practices. Composes and types general correspondence based on knowledge of management views and/or verbal instructions for management approval.

* Makes appointments, gives information and/or directs callers and opens mail, exercising judgment concerning priority. Reads outgoing correspondence for policy or viewpoint conflicts. Summarizes content of incoming materials.

------------

Job Title: Paint Line Operator

Location: Macon

Pay: $12.00hr

Education: Preferred to have one year of experience and at least 18 years old

Job ID: 3767463275

* Perform visual inspections

* Start and stopped operation of machines

* Fill tanks

------------

Job Title: Assistant Store Manager

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Job ID: 3755123379

The Spectrum Assistant Store Manager is responsible for assisting the Store Manager in building a highly successful sales, retention and customer care culture inside their store. Actively and consistently supports efforts of their team to engage customers in a retail environment and drives the sale of Charter product and services. Consistently demonstrates excellent leadership and coaching skills to create a motivated work environment where employees can excel.

------------

Job Title: Business Licensing and Tax Clerk

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Negotiable

Requirements: HS diploma/GED

Job ID: 3759638102

This position is responsible for processing business occupation certificates and licenses. Record and maintain various records related to business certificates and licenses issued within the City of Milledgeville. Will also serve as utility billing clerk collecting payments as needed.

------------

Job Title: Administrative Assistant

Location: Perry

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and two years of experience

Job ID: 3770922465

The Administrative Assistant will be responsible for assisting operations, EHS and human resources with various data/clerical tasks. This position will provide administrative support to the mill operations which includes daily operations reporting as well as additional duties as required.

------------

Job Title: Roofing Sheet Metal Mechanic

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, valid driver’s license and three years of experience

Job ID: 3767426305

Will design, layout, fabricate and install roofing related sheet metal components of all types including, but not limited to leader heads, scuppers, copings, gutters, downspouts, metal trim, counter-flashing, etc. and have a working knowledge of most common roofing systems.

------------

Job Title: Property Associate

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED

Job ID: 3585238053

Will greet visitors, answer incoming calls, relay messages to staff members, direct visitors/callers to appropriate personnel, providing information and assistance, preparing agendas and calendars, typing letters, memos, filing, distribution, etc. Maintains various files on stores for construction, maintenance, leasing correspondence, vendors, contractors, etc.

Assists with the preparation and mailing of maintenance notices to landlords, appropriate corporate staff, and Store Managers as necessary.

