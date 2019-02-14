Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

Job Title: Director of Solid Waste

Location: Macon

Pay: $82,014.40 annually

Requirement: Bachelor’s degree and five years of Solid Waste or Landfill Management experience

Job ID: 3132939653

The Director of Solid Waste is responsible for managing, planning, organizing, and directing the Solid Waste Department which includes Sanitation and Landfill Operations.

Job Title: Front Desk Receptionist

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: $11.21

Job ID: 3132700793

This position is responsible for providing customer service support for city operations by operating City Hall’s multi-line switchboard. This position answers telephone calls, screens incoming calls obtaining as much information as possible in order to direct calls to the appropriate personnel, provides information and takes messages. Greets, directs and provides assistance to visitors. This position may perform a wide variety of assignments some of which are confidential in nature. Prepares documents from rough drafts. Notifies council members of meeting times. Performs related duties.

Job Title: Car Wash Attendant

Location: Dublin

Pay: $9.00hr

Job ID: 3133426533

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18 years old

Wash attendants are responsible for performing the daily operations practices of the car wash facility.

Job Title: Kitchen Manager

Location: Milledgeville

Requirement: Prior experience managing a food service

Pay: $33,000 - $38,000 Annually

Job ID: 3121607131

Manages and governs all dietary services for the facility operation, including operational planning and management of kitchen and service line. Manages food service budget in compliance with facility, corporate and resident directives.

----------

Job Title: Tire Technician

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Education: High School diploma or equivalent certification preferred

Job ID: 3115177528

Requirements: Valid driver’s license and one year of experience

Mount and balance tires mostly custom wheels from 20" to 30". Minor custom work. Air shocks,brakes,stud replacements lift vehicles etc. some minor mechanic work

Job Title: Farm Worker

Location: Ft. Valley

Pay: $11.13hr

Requirements:Two months of experience

Job ID: 3136447285

Job duties include perform manual labor to plant pecans trees, cultivate, and harvest pecans by hand and machine. Clean, pack and load harvested products. Operate farm vehicles, tractors, machinery, and equipment. Ongoing orchard maintenance including pruning and thinning on ladders and lifts.

Title: Maintenance Laborer

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: $9.50hr

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and valid driver’s license

Job ID: 3136473075

Under close supervision, learns to assist in a variety of transportation maintenance services. Training will be provided in the area of assignment (Routine Maintenance, Area-wide, Maintenance, Special Outfits, or Mechanic Shop) to gain full proficiency in some or all of the job responsibilities

Job Title: Medical Laboratory Tech

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/equivalent and one year of experience

Job ID: 3124394641

Performs tests and procedures in one or more areas of the clinical laboratory.

-----------

Job Title: Assembly Technician

Location: Perry

Pay: $9.00hr

Requirements: Valid driver’s license and six months experience

Job ID: 3140155379

This person will be responsible for assembling golf carts and installing accessories

Job Title: Awning/Tent Erector

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Education: Applicant preferred to have HS diploma/GED and valid driver’s license

Job ID: 3137784765

* Perform manual labor

* Determine work assignments and equipment needs

* Load and unloaded materials

* Operate winches and hoisting devices

* Move materials on worksites

* Move material by hand, using heavy equipment.

* Maintain production sheets

* Assemble product containers

* Pack containers

* Check incoming materials against invoices

* Ensure a clean and safe working environment

* Perform housekeeping duties

* Maintain tools and equipment

* Follow all safety rules and regulations

Job Title: Food Delivery Driver

Location: Macon

Pay: up to $13hr

Requirements: Applicants preferred to have a HS diploma/GED

Valid driver’s license w/auto insurance

Job ID: 3137268405

This job will primarily consist of cruising around town making deliveries between restaurants and customer locations.

Job Title: Asst. Project Manager-Education Services

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Education: High school diploma or equivalent and one year of experience

Job ID: 3125304411

The Assistant Project Manager is responsible for assisting the Project Manager in developing, planning, organizing and cost controlling procedures to ensure compliance with customer specific contract requirements a customer with multi-site locations. The Assistant Project Manager is also responsible for multi-site performance of services to the customer; and ultimately retention of the customer as a client.