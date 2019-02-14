Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.
Job Title: Director of Solid Waste
Location: Macon
Pay: $82,014.40 annually
Requirement: Bachelor’s degree and five years of Solid Waste or Landfill Management experience
Job ID: 3132939653
The Director of Solid Waste is responsible for managing, planning, organizing, and directing the Solid Waste Department which includes Sanitation and Landfill Operations.
Job Title: Front Desk Receptionist
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: $11.21
Job ID: 3132700793
This position is responsible for providing customer service support for city operations by operating City Hall’s multi-line switchboard. This position answers telephone calls, screens incoming calls obtaining as much information as possible in order to direct calls to the appropriate personnel, provides information and takes messages. Greets, directs and provides assistance to visitors. This position may perform a wide variety of assignments some of which are confidential in nature. Prepares documents from rough drafts. Notifies council members of meeting times. Performs related duties.
Job Title: Car Wash Attendant
Location: Dublin
Pay: $9.00hr
Job ID: 3133426533
Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18 years old
Wash attendants are responsible for performing the daily operations practices of the car wash facility.
Job Title: Kitchen Manager
Location: Milledgeville
Requirement: Prior experience managing a food service
Pay: $33,000 - $38,000 Annually
Job ID: 3121607131
Manages and governs all dietary services for the facility operation, including operational planning and management of kitchen and service line. Manages food service budget in compliance with facility, corporate and resident directives.
----------
Job Title: Tire Technician
Location: Macon
Pay: Competitive
Education: High School diploma or equivalent certification preferred
Job ID: 3115177528
Requirements: Valid driver’s license and one year of experience
Mount and balance tires mostly custom wheels from 20" to 30". Minor custom work. Air shocks,brakes,stud replacements lift vehicles etc. some minor mechanic work
Job Title: Farm Worker
Location: Ft. Valley
Pay: $11.13hr
Requirements:Two months of experience
Job ID: 3136447285
Job duties include perform manual labor to plant pecans trees, cultivate, and harvest pecans by hand and machine. Clean, pack and load harvested products. Operate farm vehicles, tractors, machinery, and equipment. Ongoing orchard maintenance including pruning and thinning on ladders and lifts.
Title: Maintenance Laborer
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: $9.50hr
Requirements: HS diploma/GED and valid driver’s license
Job ID: 3136473075
Under close supervision, learns to assist in a variety of transportation maintenance services. Training will be provided in the area of assignment (Routine Maintenance, Area-wide, Maintenance, Special Outfits, or Mechanic Shop) to gain full proficiency in some or all of the job responsibilities
Job Title: Medical Laboratory Tech
Location: Dublin
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: HS diploma/equivalent and one year of experience
Job ID: 3124394641
Performs tests and procedures in one or more areas of the clinical laboratory.
-----------
Job Title: Assembly Technician
Location: Perry
Pay: $9.00hr
Requirements: Valid driver’s license and six months experience
Job ID: 3140155379
This person will be responsible for assembling golf carts and installing accessories
Job Title: Awning/Tent Erector
Location: Dublin
Pay: Competitive
Education: Applicant preferred to have HS diploma/GED and valid driver’s license
Job ID: 3137784765
* Perform manual labor
* Determine work assignments and equipment needs
* Load and unloaded materials
* Operate winches and hoisting devices
* Move materials on worksites
* Move material by hand, using heavy equipment.
* Maintain production sheets
* Assemble product containers
* Pack containers
* Check incoming materials against invoices
* Ensure a clean and safe working environment
* Perform housekeeping duties
* Maintain tools and equipment
* Follow all safety rules and regulations
Job Title: Food Delivery Driver
Location: Macon
Pay: up to $13hr
Requirements: Applicants preferred to have a HS diploma/GED
Valid driver’s license w/auto insurance
Job ID: 3137268405
This job will primarily consist of cruising around town making deliveries between restaurants and customer locations.
Job Title: Asst. Project Manager-Education Services
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: Competitive
Education: High school diploma or equivalent and one year of experience
Job ID: 3125304411
The Assistant Project Manager is responsible for assisting the Project Manager in developing, planning, organizing and cost controlling procedures to ensure compliance with customer specific contract requirements a customer with multi-site locations. The Assistant Project Manager is also responsible for multi-site performance of services to the customer; and ultimately retention of the customer as a client.