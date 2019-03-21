Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.
Job Title: Mail Room Clerk
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: Competitive
Education: HS diploma or equivalent certification required
Requirements:Two (2) years of administrative experience
Job ID: 3247732282
This position collects, inspects, and inventories all personal property of incoming inmates. It requires familiarity with policies, procedures and practices established by the organization. The sensitive nature of the position requires the incumbent to exercise discretion and retain confidentiality of information obtained by discussions or recorded data.
Job Title: Restaurant Worker
Location: Perry
Pay: $7.25hr - $8.40 hr
Requirements: Must be at least 18 years old
Job ID: 3248103862
Provide friendly, enthusiastic service for all guests
Accurately complete orders and guest transactions
Maintain a clean, safe welcoming environment
Handle food in a safe and sanitary manner
Job Title: Route Sales Representative
Location: Dublin
Pay: $50,000 annually
Requirements: Applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a class C/CDL license
Job ID: 3239458262
The Route Sales Representative is a full-time position that is responsible for selling and merchandising complete line of quality products at local stores including convenience stores, gas stations, and large grocery stores. As a Route Sales Representative, you would drive a small truck which requires a regular drivers license and insurance. Hours per week average approximately 50 hours and include weekend and/or holiday work in all weather conditions.
Job Title: Laborer, Warehouse
Location: Macon
Pay: $8.50hr
Education: HS diploma or GED required
Requirements:Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have one year experience
Job ID: 3245293742
Loading and Unload Customers by hand and with loading equipment
Following and filling out loading paperwork
Maintaining inventory orderliness and count
Keeping the yard and warehouse clean and orderly
Job Title: Commercial Roofer
Location: Macon
Pay: Competitive
Job ID: 3249081812
The successful candidate will assist with loading and unloading roofing debris into carts and chutes on commercial flat roofing projects. No previous experience is necessary. All training and safety equipment will be provided.
Job Title: Electronic Banking Specialist
Location: Dublin
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and five (5) years of experience required
Job ID: 3237061890
To perform and manage the necessary functions required to support all wire transfers in the most accurate and timely manner possible. This position also provides daily support to the branches on all issues relating to the Electronic Banking function, including the Internet Banking and wire transfers.
Job Title: Lead Academic Instructor
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: Negotiable
Requirement: Bachelor’s degree, one (1) year of experience and valid driver’s license
Job ID: 3244023592
1. Provide students with basic direction, instruction and assistance in designated area(s) of instruction.
2. Motivate and counsel students in areas of behavior, training, personal problems or study habits; coordinate with other staff as necessary to resolve issues affecting student training.
3. Develop and prepare lessons; recommend curricula changes and supplemental materials.
Job Title: Press Technician
Location: Perry
Pay: Competitive
Requirement: Must have experience in manufacturing
Job ID: 3243952592
Operate and maintain unwind/rewind of press.
Job Title: Courier
Location: Macon
Pay: Competitive
Requirements:HS diploma/GED and Class B driver’s license
Job ID: 3225387826
Operator of company vehicles. Provides courteous and efficient delivery and pick-up of packages. Checks shipments for conformance to features of service and provides related customer service functions.
Job Title: Onsite Representative
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: Competitive
Education: HS diploma/GED and one (1) year of experience
Job ID: 3227309246
The On-Site Representative is accountable for representing Wesco Aircraft at customer production sites, interacting and coordinating directly with the Customer Administrator and on-site functional area managers to effectively maintain and replenish customer supply bins; and for providing an on-site presence and liaison to assist in monitoring stock levels, resolving issues and expediting critical needs in support of customer requirements.
Job Title: Heavy Equipment Operator
Location: Macon
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: Must have a HS diploma/GED, three years of experience and Class B driver’s license
Job ID: 3242005796
* Operate backhoes, loaders, bulldozer.
* Inspect equipment
* Read hand signals, grade stakes, and markings
* Have knowledge of machine mechanics
* Backfill excavations
Job Title: Front Desk Associate
Location: Byron
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: Preferred to have a High school diploma or GED
Job ID: 3241889656
* Greet and register guests
* Assign rooms to guests
* Verify customer credit
* Determine customer payment methods
* Contact housekeeping or maintenance staff when guests report problems
* Make and confirm reservations
* Issue room keys and instructions to bellhops
* Direct guests to room or other points of interest
* Keep records of room availability and guest account using computers.