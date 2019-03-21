Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

Job Title: Mail Room Clerk

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Education: HS diploma or equivalent certification required

Requirements:Two (2) years of administrative experience

Job ID: 3247732282

This position collects, inspects, and inventories all personal property of incoming inmates. It requires familiarity with policies, procedures and practices established by the organization. The sensitive nature of the position requires the incumbent to exercise discretion and retain confidentiality of information obtained by discussions or recorded data.

Job Title: Restaurant Worker

Location: Perry

Pay: $7.25hr - $8.40 hr

Requirements: Must be at least 18 years old

Job ID: 3248103862

Provide friendly, enthusiastic service for all guests

Accurately complete orders and guest transactions

Maintain a clean, safe welcoming environment

Handle food in a safe and sanitary manner

Job Title: Route Sales Representative

Location: Dublin

Pay: $50,000 annually

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a class C/CDL license

Job ID: 3239458262

The Route Sales Representative is a full-time position that is responsible for selling and merchandising complete line of quality products at local stores including convenience stores, gas stations, and large grocery stores. As a Route Sales Representative, you would drive a small truck which requires a regular drivers license and insurance. Hours per week average approximately 50 hours and include weekend and/or holiday work in all weather conditions.

Job Title: Laborer, Warehouse

Location: Macon

Pay: $8.50hr

Education: HS diploma or GED required

Requirements:Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have one year experience

Job ID: 3245293742

Loading and Unload Customers by hand and with loading equipment

Following and filling out loading paperwork

Maintaining inventory orderliness and count

Keeping the yard and warehouse clean and orderly

Job Title: Commercial Roofer

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Job ID: 3249081812

The successful candidate will assist with loading and unloading roofing debris into carts and chutes on commercial flat roofing projects. No previous experience is necessary. All training and safety equipment will be provided.

Job Title: Electronic Banking Specialist

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and five (5) years of experience required

Job ID: 3237061890

To perform and manage the necessary functions required to support all wire transfers in the most accurate and timely manner possible. This position also provides daily support to the branches on all issues relating to the Electronic Banking function, including the Internet Banking and wire transfers.

Job Title: Lead Academic Instructor

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Negotiable

Requirement: Bachelor’s degree, one (1) year of experience and valid driver’s license

Job ID: 3244023592

1. Provide students with basic direction, instruction and assistance in designated area(s) of instruction.

2. Motivate and counsel students in areas of behavior, training, personal problems or study habits; coordinate with other staff as necessary to resolve issues affecting student training.

3. Develop and prepare lessons; recommend curricula changes and supplemental materials.

Job Title: Press Technician

Location: Perry

Pay: Competitive

Requirement: Must have experience in manufacturing

Job ID: 3243952592

Operate and maintain unwind/rewind of press.

Job Title: Courier

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Requirements:HS diploma/GED and Class B driver’s license

Job ID: 3225387826

Operator of company vehicles. Provides courteous and efficient delivery and pick-up of packages. Checks shipments for conformance to features of service and provides related customer service functions.

Job Title: Onsite Representative

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Education: HS diploma/GED and one (1) year of experience

Job ID: 3227309246

The On-Site Representative is accountable for representing Wesco Aircraft at customer production sites, interacting and coordinating directly with the Customer Administrator and on-site functional area managers to effectively maintain and replenish customer supply bins; and for providing an on-site presence and liaison to assist in monitoring stock levels, resolving issues and expediting critical needs in support of customer requirements.

Job Title: Heavy Equipment Operator

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Must have a HS diploma/GED, three years of experience and Class B driver’s license

Job ID: 3242005796

* Operate backhoes, loaders, bulldozer.

* Inspect equipment

* Read hand signals, grade stakes, and markings

* Have knowledge of machine mechanics

* Backfill excavations

Job Title: Front Desk Associate

Location: Byron

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Preferred to have a High school diploma or GED

Job ID: 3241889656

* Greet and register guests

* Assign rooms to guests

* Verify customer credit

* Determine customer payment methods

* Contact housekeeping or maintenance staff when guests report problems

* Make and confirm reservations

* Issue room keys and instructions to bellhops

* Direct guests to room or other points of interest

* Keep records of room availability and guest account using computers.