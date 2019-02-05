Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

Job Title:    General Labor

Location:    Macon

Job ID:       3373976946

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and two years of experience

This position is an entry level operator position in the Paper Mill. This position is responsible for making equipment adjustments, cleaning the equipment/ facility, and performing other designated tasks in a safe and efficient manner in accordance to the standard operating procedures (SOP).

Job Title:    Spray Deco Operator

Location:    Milledgeville

Pay:        $12.00hr to $13.00hr

Requirements:  Preferred HS diploma/GED and six months of experience

Job ID:        3378537264

* Perform visual inspections 

* Start and stopped operation of machines 

* Determine coating quality. 

* Weighed and measure chemicals, coatings, paints. 

* Calculate amounts of required materials and estimate costs, based on surface measurements and/or work orders 

* Clean surfaces prior to painting 

* Select appropriate sprays, solvents. 

* Mix solutions according to formulas, including paints. 

* Regulate machine temperature. 

Job Title:    Laundromat Manager

Location:    Macon

Pay:        $30,000 annually

Requirements:    Applicants must have a HS diploma/GED, valid driver’s license and three years of experience

Job ID:         3339474364

Manager will work on register 48-50 hours weekly and manage store. Will prepare and 

determine work schedule with owner. Hold staff meetings. Train clerks and customers 

daily.

Job Title:    Transporter-Surgery Center 

Location:    Warner Robins

Required:    HS diploma and BLS certificate

Job ID:       3378946332

Perform a variety of activities related to the transportation of patients, specimens and equipment. Greet and assist patients and visitors at hospital and clinics as directed. 

Job Title:    Retail Associate

Location:    Warner Robins

Pay:        Competitive

Requirements:HS diploma/GED and one year of experience

Job ID:       3378826462

Will guide customers through the purchase decision, installation process and education of products and accessories. 

Job Title:    Helper, Landscaper

Location:    Kathleen

Pay:        $11.75hr

Requirements: 25 years of age or older and a valid driver’s license 

Job ID:        3367429191

Will maintain grounds of assigned property.  Will operate powered equipment such as mowers, electric clippers, pruning saws, edgers. 

Job Title:    Quality Assurance Engineering 4

Location:    Milledgeville

Pay:        Competitive

Requirement:    Bachelor’s degree and six years of experience

Job ID:        3363187790

Develops, modifies, applies and maintains quality standards and protocol for processing

materials into partially finished or finished materials product. .

Job Title:    Flex Operator

Location:    Dublin

Pay:        $14.00hr

Requirement:    Must have a HS diploma/GED, valid driver’s license, be at least 18 years old and have two years of experience 

Job ID:       3236530240

The Flex Operator role will be responsible for all core Production Services such as 

chemical receiving, landfill management and storeroom deliveries. 

Job Title:    Service Technician

Location:    Macon

Pay:        Competitive

Requirements: Three years of experience and a Class A CDL license

Job ID:       3371923188

The role of the Diesel Service Technician is to perform heavy-duty mechanical repair under general supervision, receive on the job training in a development program to achieve Diesel Service Journeyman status.

Job Title:    Furniture Upholsterer

Location:    Dublin

Pay:        $11.64hr

Requirements:    18 years old and able to lift 50lbs or more

Job ID:         3282025652

Will use various hand and pneumatic tools to upholster furniture per schedule. Must be quality minded. 

* Shape and finish new furniture 

* Build furniture using upholstery. 

* Repair broken parts 

* Estimate amount of material required based on style and dimensions of furniture 