Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

Job Title: General Labor

Location: Macon

Job ID: 3373976946

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and two years of experience

This position is an entry level operator position in the Paper Mill. This position is responsible for making equipment adjustments, cleaning the equipment/ facility, and performing other designated tasks in a safe and efficient manner in accordance to the standard operating procedures (SOP).

Job Title: Spray Deco Operator

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: $12.00hr to $13.00hr

Requirements: Preferred HS diploma/GED and six months of experience

Job ID: 3378537264

* Perform visual inspections

* Start and stopped operation of machines

* Determine coating quality.

* Weighed and measure chemicals, coatings, paints.

* Calculate amounts of required materials and estimate costs, based on surface measurements and/or work orders

* Clean surfaces prior to painting

* Select appropriate sprays, solvents.

* Mix solutions according to formulas, including paints.

* Regulate machine temperature.

Job Title: Laundromat Manager

Location: Macon

Pay: $30,000 annually

Requirements: Applicants must have a HS diploma/GED, valid driver’s license and three years of experience

Job ID: 3339474364

Manager will work on register 48-50 hours weekly and manage store. Will prepare and

determine work schedule with owner. Hold staff meetings. Train clerks and customers

daily.

Job Title: Transporter-Surgery Center

Location: Warner Robins

Required: HS diploma and BLS certificate

Job ID: 3378946332

Perform a variety of activities related to the transportation of patients, specimens and equipment. Greet and assist patients and visitors at hospital and clinics as directed.

Job Title: Retail Associate

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: Competitive

Requirements:HS diploma/GED and one year of experience

Job ID: 3378826462

Will guide customers through the purchase decision, installation process and education of products and accessories.

Job Title: Helper, Landscaper

Location: Kathleen

Pay: $11.75hr

Requirements: 25 years of age or older and a valid driver’s license

Job ID: 3367429191

Will maintain grounds of assigned property. Will operate powered equipment such as mowers, electric clippers, pruning saws, edgers.

Job Title: Quality Assurance Engineering 4

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Requirement: Bachelor’s degree and six years of experience

Job ID: 3363187790

Develops, modifies, applies and maintains quality standards and protocol for processing

materials into partially finished or finished materials product. .

Job Title: Flex Operator

Location: Dublin

Pay: $14.00hr

Requirement: Must have a HS diploma/GED, valid driver’s license, be at least 18 years old and have two years of experience

Job ID: 3236530240

The Flex Operator role will be responsible for all core Production Services such as

chemical receiving, landfill management and storeroom deliveries.

Job Title: Service Technician

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Three years of experience and a Class A CDL license

Job ID: 3371923188

The role of the Diesel Service Technician is to perform heavy-duty mechanical repair under general supervision, receive on the job training in a development program to achieve Diesel Service Journeyman status.

Job Title: Furniture Upholsterer

Location: Dublin

Pay: $11.64hr

Requirements: 18 years old and able to lift 50lbs or more

Job ID: 3282025652

Will use various hand and pneumatic tools to upholster furniture per schedule. Must be quality minded.

* Shape and finish new furniture

* Build furniture using upholstery.

* Repair broken parts

* Estimate amount of material required based on style and dimensions of furniture