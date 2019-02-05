Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.
Job Title: General Labor
Location: Macon
Job ID: 3373976946
Requirements: HS diploma/GED and two years of experience
This position is an entry level operator position in the Paper Mill. This position is responsible for making equipment adjustments, cleaning the equipment/ facility, and performing other designated tasks in a safe and efficient manner in accordance to the standard operating procedures (SOP).
Job Title: Spray Deco Operator
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: $12.00hr to $13.00hr
Requirements: Preferred HS diploma/GED and six months of experience
Job ID: 3378537264
* Perform visual inspections
* Start and stopped operation of machines
* Determine coating quality.
* Weighed and measure chemicals, coatings, paints.
* Calculate amounts of required materials and estimate costs, based on surface measurements and/or work orders
* Clean surfaces prior to painting
* Select appropriate sprays, solvents.
* Mix solutions according to formulas, including paints.
* Regulate machine temperature.
Job Title: Laundromat Manager
Location: Macon
Pay: $30,000 annually
Requirements: Applicants must have a HS diploma/GED, valid driver’s license and three years of experience
Job ID: 3339474364
Manager will work on register 48-50 hours weekly and manage store. Will prepare and
determine work schedule with owner. Hold staff meetings. Train clerks and customers
daily.
Job Title: Transporter-Surgery Center
Location: Warner Robins
Required: HS diploma and BLS certificate
Job ID: 3378946332
Perform a variety of activities related to the transportation of patients, specimens and equipment. Greet and assist patients and visitors at hospital and clinics as directed.
Job Title: Retail Associate
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: Competitive
Requirements:HS diploma/GED and one year of experience
Job ID: 3378826462
Will guide customers through the purchase decision, installation process and education of products and accessories.
Job Title: Helper, Landscaper
Location: Kathleen
Pay: $11.75hr
Requirements: 25 years of age or older and a valid driver’s license
Job ID: 3367429191
Will maintain grounds of assigned property. Will operate powered equipment such as mowers, electric clippers, pruning saws, edgers.
Job Title: Quality Assurance Engineering 4
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: Competitive
Requirement: Bachelor’s degree and six years of experience
Job ID: 3363187790
Develops, modifies, applies and maintains quality standards and protocol for processing
materials into partially finished or finished materials product. .
Job Title: Flex Operator
Location: Dublin
Pay: $14.00hr
Requirement: Must have a HS diploma/GED, valid driver’s license, be at least 18 years old and have two years of experience
Job ID: 3236530240
The Flex Operator role will be responsible for all core Production Services such as
chemical receiving, landfill management and storeroom deliveries.
Job Title: Service Technician
Location: Macon
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: Three years of experience and a Class A CDL license
Job ID: 3371923188
The role of the Diesel Service Technician is to perform heavy-duty mechanical repair under general supervision, receive on the job training in a development program to achieve Diesel Service Journeyman status.
Job Title: Furniture Upholsterer
Location: Dublin
Pay: $11.64hr
Requirements: 18 years old and able to lift 50lbs or more
Job ID: 3282025652
Will use various hand and pneumatic tools to upholster furniture per schedule. Must be quality minded.
* Shape and finish new furniture
* Build furniture using upholstery.
* Repair broken parts
* Estimate amount of material required based on style and dimensions of furniture