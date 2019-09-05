Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Fire Alarm Installer

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3401628811

Education: High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18 years old and hold a valid driving license, and have 1 year of experience, must hold NICET and Certified Engineering Technician - Fire Alarm Systems.

Job Duties: Install low voltage systems, install cable, use fish tape, carry wire, equipment and ladders. Load vehicle with wire and equipment and unload. Follow blueprints and instructions. Install devices.

Job Title: Painter (Street – Public Works)

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: $12.37 Hour

Job ID: 3401751061

Education: High School Diploma or equivalent and hold a valid driving license.

Requirements: IMSA Level I Signs/Markings certification (mandatory within one (1) year of employment). Minimum of two (2) years’ experience in road painting or road duties.

Job Duties: Perform duties of average difficulty in fabricating and maintaining pavement markings, operating paint machine, making signs and maintaining traffic control devices.

Title: Warehouse Associate

Location: Dublin

Pay: $14.25 Hour

Job ID: 3405615589

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent, and be at least 18 years old, and 6 months experience.

Job Duties: • Unload and process receipt of merchandise from inbound trucks • Stock merchandise that has been received into specific designated locations • Process all orders by locating specified product and moving product to the loading dock • Pack smaller products into larger containers for shipment to stores • Load merchandise onto trucks for shipment to company locations.

Job Title: Construction Worker

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3409605211

Job Duties: Perform physical tasks for projects such heavy construction and excavation, clean up rubble and debris, assist other craft workers, and build concrete forms.

Job Title: Customer Service and Sales Representative

Location: Perry

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3396775055

Education: A High school diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Associate’s degree or equivalent experience and 2 years’ sales and customer service experience preferably in telecommunications, and basic computer and office skills, including calculators, fax, etc.

Job Duties: A Customer Service & Sales Representative achieves maximum sales profitability, growth, and market penetration by effectively selling the company’s products and/or related services. Promotes sells and/or secures orders from prospective or existing customers. Provides customer service assistance to existing customers.

Job Title: Coating Operator

Location: Fort Valley

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3409429861

Requirements: Must have 1 year of experience.

Job Duties: Loads/unloads parts on production line, prepares parts for paint, performs basic visual inspection for rust or damage, participates in problem solving and process improvement to correct failures to meet customer commitments or plant metrics and performance, promotes and utilizes 5-S Standards for the line to improve efficiency, cleanliness, and safety.

Job Title: Laundry Manager

Location: Macon

Pay: $30,000 Annual

Job ID: 3339474364

Education: A High school diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 21 years old and hold a valid driving license.

Job Duties: Prepare work schedules, hold staff meetings, run cash register, train clerks, and resolve customer service issues.

Job Title: Part-Time Flex Associate

Location: Perry

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3409440091

Job Duties: Execute resets, build displays, lift and carry 35 to 50 lbs, work shifts (am or pm) based on store requirements.

Job Title: Food Service Manager

Location: Dublin

Pay: $360-$550.00 Weekly

Job ID: 2963924790

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 20 years old and hold a valid driving license.

Job Duties: Direct activities for a food and beverage service, resolve customer issues, order and receive food and beverage deliveries, maintain inventory records, schedule staff and assign work duties.

Job Title: Back Hoe Operator

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: $13.00-$18.00 Hour

Job ID: 3402286501

Requirements: Must have a valid driving license.

Job Duties: Operate back hoes, create and maintain inclines and ramps, move materials around the worksite, load and unload materials, and carry out excavation directions.