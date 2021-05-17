Check your smoke detector! More than 265,000 are being recalled nationwide

The detectors are being recalled due to equipment failures, and people are being urged to inspect their units.

TAMPA, Fla. — State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is warning Floridians of a smoke and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarm recall affecting 265,000 Kidde brand smoke detectors across the United States.

The detectors are being recalled due to equipment failures, Patronis said, as he urged people to inspect their units. The state said the recalled devices include the Kidde model series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 alarms with the TruSense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” printed on the front.

"“Properly working smoke alarms could mean the difference between life and death," Patronis, who is also Florida's CFO, said. "It is critical that Florida families are informed of any fire safety equipment recalls. Smoke alarms are an important part of a good fire safety plan, and inspecting smoke alarms regularly can help make sure Florida consumers are protected.”

The detectors were sold at Walmart, Home Deport and other major retail stores, as well as online. Anyone who has one should contact Kidde for a free replacement unit. Click here for information on submitting a recall claim.

If you're unsure if your detector is affected, click here to check.

For a comprehensive PDF guide to the recall, click here.