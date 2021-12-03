More than 300,000 wireless headphones recalled after reports they can catch fire

People who bought them are eligible for free replacements.

TAMPA, Fla. — About 301,800 pairs of wireless headphones are being recalled because government regulators say they can overheat while charging or being used.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the DEWALT Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones can pose burn and fire hazards. The government agency revealed it had already received 61 reports of the earphones overheating, including five reports of fires and four reports of minor burns.

The earphones in question were made in China and have black and yellow neckbands with wired earbuds. The recall was initiated on Dec. 1, urging customers to get their earphones replaced.

According to the recall notice, the roughly $60 earphones were sold nationwide from December 2019 through July 2021. Consumers bought them both online and in-person at electronics and hardware stores, including Home Depot and Lowe’s.

Regulators say the earphones were imported by California-based E-filliate Inc.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the wireless earphones and contact E-filliate to receive a pre-paid shipment label to return the product directly to E-filliate in order to receive a free replacement," the agency wrote in the notice.

How to check if yours are included in the recall

Look at the left side of the band for your DEWALT Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones. If there is no manufacture code printed there, your product is included in the recall.