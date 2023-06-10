Georgia woman shares her secret to playing the lotto | Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion

Some customers flock to Mableton Shell station where several winning tickets have been sold

Example video title will go here for this video

MABLETON, Ga. — A $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot is on the line and Georgians are hoping to win big in the world's fifth-largest lottery prize.

Saturday was all about people sharing their big lottery dreams as they all hoped their ticket would be the winning one.

Catie Goodell said her family buys lottery tickets in bulk hoping to increase their odds.

If she were to hit a perfect match for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, she’s hoping to buy a modest piece of real estate.

“I would buy a house somewhere cool. I’m thinking beachy. Maybe the Turks and Caicos and then I’d invest the rest," said Goodell.

The Floyd Road Shell station in Mableton does have a good reputation when it comes to winning big.

Denzel said he knows someone who won more than $100 million there.

He’s hoping to cash in so he can help the community.

“First of all, I would help a lot of homeless people. I would help every family member that’s having a hard time. I would also help different churches and organizations that’s helping people out here. You know, homeless and feeding them. So I’d do lots of good work," said Denzel.

While it’s nice to dream, the odds of actually having a single $2 ticket win the huge jackpot are pretty small.

In fact, the odds of winning are 1 in over 290 million people.

Despite the long odds, Goodell said she has a method to ensure a win.