Save money on cooling costs with these tips

A spokesperson for Georgia Power says a few adjustments can go a long way.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — With soaring temperatures on the horizon, finding ways to stay cool without breaking the bank becomes a top priority for many households.

Georgia Power spokesperson Alicia Brown shared valuable tips to help consumers save money while keeping cool during the scorching summer months.

Brown emphasized that simple adjustments can make a significant difference in reducing energy consumption.

"Your biggest energy guzzler is your air conditioner," Brown said. So we recommend that you swap out your standard filters once a month or your pleated filter is every three months."

Brown suggested writing the date on the filters as a reminder for when they should be changed. She also recommends keeping a certain temperature to prevent your bill from rising.

"For every degree cooler, you are going to see an increase of 3 to 4% in your energy bill," Brown explained. "So we recommend that you use your ceiling fans in addition to your air conditioner unit. So you're not using as much energy and you're still feeling comfortable."

In addition to these measures, there are other steps homeowners can take to further maximize energy efficiency:

Covering windows with blinds or curtains

Sealing gaps and cracks around doors and windows

These measures can help keep cool air inside and prevent hot air from seeping in. These simple actions can significantly reduce the workload on your air conditioner, leading to energy savings.

Brown also encouraged consumers to reach out to their energy companies to inquire about peak hours. Being aware of these times allows homeowners to plan their energy usage more efficiently, potentially avoiding high-demand periods and associated costs.