Single women outpace men in homeownership nationally and in Georgia

Single women own almost 11 million homes. That’s 2.5 million more than single men, and in Georgia, women outpace men in owning their own homes by almost 4%.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The rate of single women becoming homeowners is soaring not just in metro Atlanta, but across the country. Women own millions more homes than their male counterparts -- while often earning less.

Nationally, single women own almost 11 million homes. That’s 2.5 million more than single men, and in Georgia, women outpace men in owning their own homes by almost 4%, according to LendingTree analysis of U.S. Census data.

Lola Rufai wasn't happy about her living situation.

“I hated having to find a new apartment every year," Rufai said.

She took action with a clear goal in mind.

“I saved money, and I lived below my means," Rufai said. “Financial stability is just like something I value naturally, so when I made the decision that I wanted to own a home, I just kind of ramped up that financial stability, just making sure my credit was good, making sure I paid off all my credit cards.”

Rufai bought a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condominium in downtown Atlanta at just 26 years old. Her monthly mortgage payment is around $1,200.

“I think I closed at $170,000," Rufai said. "What I like the most about my home personally is that obviously it's mine. It's mine. I have made this into a space where I'm completely comfortable, and I've made it my home.”

Lola Rufai bought her own home at just 26 years old. She isn't alone. @LendingTree analysis of U.S. Census data shows single women own about 10.7 million homes, while single men own 8.1 million homes nationally. In GA, 4% more single women own homes than their male counterparts. pic.twitter.com/ZuqPZFHIoH — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) July 8, 2023

Rufai's real estate agent, Aurielle Lee, said most of her clients are single women.

“I just feel that women are now saving, or they're taking advantage of the programs that are currently out there, such a down payment assistance or the Georgia Dream," Lee said.

Lee, who works for Harry Norman Realtors, believes some other factors may be behind the trend.

“I feel that women are now just taking control of the narrative when it comes to their own finances. We're no longer waiting on marriage to start investing in real estate," Lee said. "I anticipate female homeownership to continue in its upward trajectory.”

Rufai has a message for other women as she makes her financial dreams a reality.

“Don't be afraid of money. Understand how it works, understand what you can do with it, and how to leverage it, because that's what's going to move it forward. That's what's going to empower you to get in these spaces where you can feel comfortable starting the process to own your own home or starting a business or anything like that," Rufai said.